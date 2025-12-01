So, I saw you buried and I agree you had a great jump in the third one and then you got wheel spin. But then I look up and you're fifth and I'm like, “Wait, what?” So, I don't know if you're just that you're just that much better.

I honestly felt like I rode like garbage. Especially in the second one. Like, I don't know. It just wasn't great. And then in the last one I was really pissed about [the start] because I was buried, and I saw Eli up front. I know Coop and I were tied [for the overall], and I'm like, “F#$%. Like, I gotta go.” So, then I come around the turn before the triple and I hit the bumps, my boot hit the rear brake, and I cased the living crap out of that. In the air, and I thought my hands were gonna come off, I literally said in the helmet, I'm like, “Oh, no.” Cased it, went off the track, into the Tuff blocks, Coop, and Vince went back by, and I'm like, “Here we go.” So, I had to go past him again, and then, yeah, I just kinda attacked them. Once Eli was in front, and I saw those guys, came closer, closer, closer, and I was gonna go after Haiden. But after the red cross thing, he gapped me, and then it was over. It was like three or two laps to go or whatever, and I just stayed where I was. But I do feel I'm riding really well at the moment. Maybe the best I've ridden in a long time.

For sure. I thought your whoop speed wasn't the greatest, but also you didn't make any mistakes in them. You almost did them perfectly every time I felt, which was really good. Like no one could nail them consistently. I felt you did. Even though maybe Christian was hitting them a little faster.

Yeah. I felt like I was alright, and then the one time I passed Eli, I was really good in them. All the other runs, I felt like I was one of the best guys in the whoops, so I guess, pick your battles a little bit, but I feel like I've just been solid. I haven't changed my motorcycle in months and months and months, not even a click, no nothing. So, even if it's not perfect, I trust it and I kinda know what to expect, so I work around it.

I honestly wish, the track build was great, but they can't build a track with it bone dry. You know what I mean? There was no water in it and they said it was supposed to be a little bit of rain, whatever. Like, if it's gonna rain, it's gonna be a shit show anyway, but you can still put a little bit of moisture. You don't have to go ham. Put some moisture in it because then this makes for garbage racing, I feel like.