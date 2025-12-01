These conditions help you because you're such a precise rider, in my thinking. You can put your front wheel where you need to, throttle positioning, technique, and then when you add in some whoops that were gnarly, these are like the perfect Christian Craig conditions.

It's nice to see whoops that aren't breaking down too crazy. A couple of guys are jumping, but it's nice. Like [AMA] supercross should look at this and be like, “Hey, it shows that it separates the guys and there's passing being made.” It's not funneling into three, three, three. Like put the 11 whoops so it separates people. Like go back to it and I know it's dangerous, but it makes it more exciting. Yeah. So, shout out, hopefully Dirt Wurx listens to this or Mike Muye, I think he's the one that that comes up with this. But 11 whoops, I think is the is the ticket.

Oh, I was gonna say you almost went down in them, you clipped the Tuff Block on the inside. You they almost got you.

And I heard the crowd. I'm like, bro, don't do this to me right now. I wheel tapped out, it got a little sideways, but we rebounded.

How good does this feel right now for you?

It does. It does. It's like I didn't expect to win, like I want a podium. Obviously, I didn't get the overall podium. But like I would take that second and third because I know Kenny's so good in these short races, Eli. Man, like to cut like I said, catching passed those guys. It was like, “All right, let's go. We still got it.”

So, you're five points up. You were deducted five points for blitzing the whoops, which I kinda get, kinda don't, but you're five up on Joey.

Yeah, yeah. So, two rounds left and so much stuff changes, like I was bummed out in the second main and I'm like, “Oh, there goes my championship” and now I'm like, “I got the red plate.” So, stuff changes every weekend, teammate battles. And obviously Jason's [Anderson] gonna be good. He's gonna be up there. So, we'll see.

How much have you been changing your bike at all or and all that?

Zero. Zero clicks, zero, a check sag, and then I move on. So, I have been running the scoop at home, thanks to Eli, just for the starts. But I took it off right before practice just because how concrete everything was.

So, you were in scoop in practice?

No, I took it off right before. I've been scoop the past two weeks at home at MTF, and it is hard packed there. So, I'm used to it now. I'm ready for it. I know a lot of the KTM, Husky guys are on it full time now, which is unfortunate. It's like that thing should be illegal in supercross. And I think that's probably why Eli was having a lot of timing issues. He was probably spinning up the faces. So, he chose to run it. Yeah, and maybe that was why he was a tick off tonight.