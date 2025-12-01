So, kinda wasn't sure if you were gonna get the pass on Shane [McElrath] or not. Obviously, you've been better, but the track only allowed you to push so hard, right? And it was only 12 laps, and I'm like, I don't know. Where do you think you made some time up on him?

He he was really strong for the six, seven I think his mechanic put eight laps on the pit board, and then I was like, “Alright. We're hurting a little bit. I knew we'd done a good gap on the other boys. It was hard for me to send, I felt like I had extra in the whoops, but I was scared to send the whoops and get squirrely and go into him because he was going right in the middle. So, I didn't wanna go left side and I didn't wanna go fully right if I got squirrely. So, I was able to get alongside, and I think he thought I was gonna cut down because I cut down the two laps before. And then that one I was like just enough. I was like 'The berm looks good. I'm sending it.' So no, it was cool. I also pulled the quad out. I knew I had it from SuperPole, but I didn't do it the first two mains. The pace was high, those first few, and then I had the quad and I could just relax a little and kind of then put all my focus in to execute in the whoops.

So of course, Shane's a great rider. He's got number one on his bike for a reason, and he's been a fantastic 250 rider in his career. And you know, even Enzo [Lopes], like man, he's got some speed, Coty Schock. The boys are good and experienced, and they don't do silly things. Like, they're solid. So, I knew Shane was gonna be there. I do feel like a shoutout to Gareth Swanepoel, my trainer. I've been away from boot camp doing these races, but my actual base is very, very strong. Like, I'm happy pushing that. Like, if I had to do a 15-plus-one, I'm solid. Like, I do feel like I've got lap after lap in me. And of course, races are helping my intensity and the kind of heat race sprint speed, which is more of what I needed anyway. So yeah, pleased with the performance.

The one thing about the quad, I didn't think you were gaining as much as I thought on Shane. I'm like, 'Should it be faster?' Except the lap that you got him, you did it, and you railed that turn, and dude, that was the gap. I was like, 'Okay, maybe he wasn't nailing that turn yet.'

Well, when I was behind him, I honestly I didn't want him to clip the three and single slow, cut down, and then me just like clip his back wheel. So, I was kinda in a weird way, using it as a rest. Like I was going, breathing, and then trying to get close, but not too close. But then that lap, I thought, 'I've got to execute and I'm gonna gap now. I'm gonna send a lap.' And I knew I had to execute that and execute the whoops, and then I had a two second gap. And then I was like, 'Okay, now I can manage.'