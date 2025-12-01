Results Archive
2025 THOR Mini O’s Award Winners and Class Champions

December 1, 2025, 11:30am
Gainesville, FL THOR Mini O'sTHOR Winter Olympics

Main image by Cody Darr

After seven days of racing at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida, the 2025 THOR Mini O's wrapped up over the weekend. Check out the full list of class champions from the week, view the full results from both SX and MX below, and then see which riders won the special awards.

2025 THOR Mini O's Champions

ClassSX ChampionBrandMX ChampionBrand
125 (12-17) B/CChristian HumphreyYamahaChristian HumphreyYamaha
250 ADeacon DennoTriumphSX-Only Class
250 BTristan PrueittHusqvarnaTristan PrueittHusqvarna
250 B LIMITEDTristan PrueittHusqvarnaBraxtyn MesKTM
250 CKeeyan MajorsHusqvarnaStoney HudmanKTM
250 C JR (12-17)Jackson BeckKawasakiJackson BeckKawasaki
250 C LIMITEDParker SheloskiKTMStoney HudmanKTM
250 PRO SPORTKade JohnsonKawasakiCarson WoodYamaha
450 BTristan PrueittHusqvarnaAlessandro CarminatiYamaha
450 B LIMITEDKane BollasinaYamahaTristan PrueittHusqvarna
450 CBlake MarraKTMBlake MarraKTM
450 C LIMITEDKeeyan MajorsHusqvarnaWayne Powers Jr.Yamaha
450 PRO SPORTKade JohnsonKawasakiMikkel Haarup Triumph
51CC (4-6) LIMITEDRydin WilliamsCobraRydin WilliamsCobra
51CC (4-6) SHAFT DR LTDAxell MiddletonYamahaSX-Only Class
51CC (4-8) LIMITEDBoone LloydCobraBoone LloydCobra
51CC (7-8) LIMITEDBoone LloydCobraEdwin MeyerCobra
65CC (10-11)Beckham SmithKTMBeckham SmithKTM
65CC (10-11) LIMITEDJax BakerCobraTalon HinsonYamaha
65CC (7-11)Beckham SmithKTMBeckham SmithKTM
65CC (7-9)Tate BrushYamahaJett RauCobra
65CC (7-9) LIMITEDTate BrushYamahaTalon RogersKTM
85CC (12-13)Whalyn BallengerKTMWhalyn BallengerKTM
85CC (12-13) LIMITEDWhalyn BallengerKTMWhalyn BallengerKTM
85CC (9-11)Jaydin Smart YamahaJaydin Smart Yamaha
85CC (9-11) LIMITEDBeckham SmithKTMAnderson WaldeleKTM
85CC (9-13)Samuel HauckKTMJaydin Smart Yamaha
COLLEGEBOY (16-24)Max ShaneHusqvarnaMax ShaneHusqvarna
GIRLS (11-16)Hannah JamisonGasGasHannah JamisonGasGas
JUNIOR 25+Steve RomanKawasakiSteve RomanKawasaki
MASTERS 50+John Grewe KawasakiJeff CurryKawasaki
MASTERS 55+John Grewe KawasakiBarry CarstenSuzuki
MINI SR 1 (12-14)Jackson VickKTMTayce MorganYamaha
MINI SR 2 (13-15)Jackson VickKTMTayce MorganYamaha
MINI-E (4-8) LIMITEDRydin WilliamsCobraCade SwartfagerCobra
SCHOOLBOY 1 (12-17) B/CChase MoynihanYamahaGauge BrownYamaha
SCHOOLBOY 2 (12-17) B/CTristan PrueittHusqvarnaTristan PrueittHusqvarna
SENIOR 40+Ryan Sipes KawasakiRyan Sipes Kawasaki
SENIOR 45+Robert FitchYamahaRobert FitchYamaha
SUPERMINI 1 (12-15)Jackson VickKTMEaston GravesHusqvarna
SUPERMINI 2 (13-16)Easton GravesHusqvarnaEaston GravesHusqvarna
VET 30+Steve RomanKawasakiSteve RomanKawasaki
VET 35+Steve RomanKawasakiSteve RomanKawasaki
WOMEN 12+Lotte Van DrunenYamahaLotte Van DrunenYamaha

Full Results

Full Mini O's SX Results
Full Mini O's MX Results
  • Carson Wood
    Carson Wood Cody Darr
  • Beckham Smith
    Beckham Smith Cody Darr
  • Steve Roman
    Steve Roman Cody Darr
  • Parker Sheloski
    Parker Sheloski Cody Darr
  • Tristan Prueitt
    Tristan Prueitt Cody Darr
  • Boone Llyod (Cobra)
    Boone Llyod (Cobra) Cody Darr
  • Samuel Hauck (KTM)
    Samuel Hauck (KTM) Cody Darr
  • Axell Middleton (Yamaha)
    Axell Middleton (Yamaha) Cody Darr
  • Tate Brush (Yamaha)
    Tate Brush (Yamaha) Cody Darr
  • Lotte van Drunen (Yamaha)
    Lotte van Drunen (Yamaha) Cody Darr
  • Kane Bollasina (Yamaha)
    Kane Bollasina (Yamaha) Cody Darr
  • John Grewe (Kawasaki)
    John Grewe (Kawasaki) Cody Darr
  • Ryan Sipes (Kawasaki)
    Ryan Sipes (Kawasaki) Cody Darr
  • Whalyn Ballenger (KTM)
    Whalyn Ballenger (KTM) Cody Darr
  • Jax Baker (Cobra)
    Jax Baker (Cobra) Cody Darr
  • Jackson Vick (KTM)
    Jackson Vick (KTM) Cody Darr
  • Keeyan Majors (Husqvarna)
    Keeyan Majors (Husqvarna) Cody Darr
  • Robert Fitch (Yamaha)
    Robert Fitch (Yamaha) Cody Darr

Award Winners

The following text is from the Gatorback Cycle Park Instagram account (@unlimitedsportsmx).

The Diamond Award: Blake Marra

“The Diamond Award” recognizes a rider who exemplifies the late Jantz Grodzicki’s love and dedication to the sport of moto-cross. This award will be presented to a B or C rider that creates a positive impact, is humble, acts as a role model for others, and represents his or her sponsors well.
CONGRATULATIONS, @blakemarra17

Nihilo Prodigy Award: Boone Lloyd

The “Nihilo Prodigy Award” is awarded to the 51cc rider in all 51cc classes that accumulates the highest number of points combined in both Supercross and Motocross.
CONGRATULATIONS, @boonelloyd12

Scott Golden Goggle Award: Tristan Prueitt

The “Scott Golden Goggle” is awarded to the rider in the Schoolboy 1, 125 B/C, 250B, and Schoolboy 2 who accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.
CONGRATULATIONS, @tristanprueitt7

Pro Circuit Platinum Pipe Award: Tristan Prueitt

The “Pro Circuit Platinum Pipe” is awarded to the rider who accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.
CONGRATULATIONS, @tristanprueitt7

Thor Bronze Boot Award: Beckham Smith

The “Thor Bronze Boot” is awarded to the rider in the 65cc, 85cc,
Supermini 1, Supermini 2, Mini Sr. 1, and Mini Sr. 2 that accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and
Motocross overall combined.
CONGRATULATIONS @beckham_smith3

Dunlop Silver Tire Award: Kade Johnson

The “Dunlop Silver Tire” is awarded to the rider in the Pro and A classes that accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.
CONGRATULATIONS, @kadejohnson177

Kade Johnson (Kawasaki) won both the 250 and 450 Pro Sport SX classes at Mini O's.
Kade Johnson (Kawasaki) won both the 250 and 450 Pro Sport SX classes at Mini O's. Cody Darr

New stories have been posted