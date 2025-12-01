2025 THOR Mini O’s Award Winners and Class Champions

Main image by Cody Darr
After seven days of racing at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida, the 2025 THOR Mini O's wrapped up over the weekend. Check out the full list of class champions from the week, view the full results from both SX and MX below, and then see which riders won the special awards.
2025 THOR Mini O's Champions
|Class
|SX Champion
|Brand
|MX Champion
|Brand
|125 (12-17) B/C
|Christian Humphrey
|Yamaha
|Christian Humphrey
|Yamaha
|250 A
|Deacon Denno
|Triumph
|SX-Only Class
|250 B
|Tristan Prueitt
|Husqvarna
|Tristan Prueitt
|Husqvarna
|250 B LIMITED
|Tristan Prueitt
|Husqvarna
|Braxtyn Mes
|KTM
|250 C
|Keeyan Majors
|Husqvarna
|Stoney Hudman
|KTM
|250 C JR (12-17)
|Jackson Beck
|Kawasaki
|Jackson Beck
|Kawasaki
|250 C LIMITED
|Parker Sheloski
|KTM
|Stoney Hudman
|KTM
|250 PRO SPORT
|Kade Johnson
|Kawasaki
|Carson Wood
|Yamaha
|450 B
|Tristan Prueitt
|Husqvarna
|Alessandro Carminati
|Yamaha
|450 B LIMITED
|Kane Bollasina
|Yamaha
|Tristan Prueitt
|Husqvarna
|450 C
|Blake Marra
|KTM
|Blake Marra
|KTM
|450 C LIMITED
|Keeyan Majors
|Husqvarna
|Wayne Powers Jr.
|Yamaha
|450 PRO SPORT
|Kade Johnson
|Kawasaki
|Mikkel Haarup
|Triumph
|51CC (4-6) LIMITED
|Rydin Williams
|Cobra
|Rydin Williams
|Cobra
|51CC (4-6) SHAFT DR LTD
|Axell Middleton
|Yamaha
|SX-Only Class
|51CC (4-8) LIMITED
|Boone Lloyd
|Cobra
|Boone Lloyd
|Cobra
|51CC (7-8) LIMITED
|Boone Lloyd
|Cobra
|Edwin Meyer
|Cobra
|65CC (10-11)
|Beckham Smith
|KTM
|Beckham Smith
|KTM
|65CC (10-11) LIMITED
|Jax Baker
|Cobra
|Talon Hinson
|Yamaha
|65CC (7-11)
|Beckham Smith
|KTM
|Beckham Smith
|KTM
|65CC (7-9)
|Tate Brush
|Yamaha
|Jett Rau
|Cobra
|65CC (7-9) LIMITED
|Tate Brush
|Yamaha
|Talon Rogers
|KTM
|85CC (12-13)
|Whalyn Ballenger
|KTM
|Whalyn Ballenger
|KTM
|85CC (12-13) LIMITED
|Whalyn Ballenger
|KTM
|Whalyn Ballenger
|KTM
|85CC (9-11)
|Jaydin Smart
|Yamaha
|Jaydin Smart
|Yamaha
|85CC (9-11) LIMITED
|Beckham Smith
|KTM
|Anderson Waldele
|KTM
|85CC (9-13)
|Samuel Hauck
|KTM
|Jaydin Smart
|Yamaha
|COLLEGEBOY (16-24)
|Max Shane
|Husqvarna
|Max Shane
|Husqvarna
|GIRLS (11-16)
|Hannah Jamison
|GasGas
|Hannah Jamison
|GasGas
|JUNIOR 25+
|Steve Roman
|Kawasaki
|Steve Roman
|Kawasaki
|MASTERS 50+
|John Grewe
|Kawasaki
|Jeff Curry
|Kawasaki
|MASTERS 55+
|John Grewe
|Kawasaki
|Barry Carsten
|Suzuki
|MINI SR 1 (12-14)
|Jackson Vick
|KTM
|Tayce Morgan
|Yamaha
|MINI SR 2 (13-15)
|Jackson Vick
|KTM
|Tayce Morgan
|Yamaha
|MINI-E (4-8) LIMITED
|Rydin Williams
|Cobra
|Cade Swartfager
|Cobra
|SCHOOLBOY 1 (12-17) B/C
|Chase Moynihan
|Yamaha
|Gauge Brown
|Yamaha
|SCHOOLBOY 2 (12-17) B/C
|Tristan Prueitt
|Husqvarna
|Tristan Prueitt
|Husqvarna
|SENIOR 40+
|Ryan Sipes
|Kawasaki
|Ryan Sipes
|Kawasaki
|SENIOR 45+
|Robert Fitch
|Yamaha
|Robert Fitch
|Yamaha
|SUPERMINI 1 (12-15)
|Jackson Vick
|KTM
|Easton Graves
|Husqvarna
|SUPERMINI 2 (13-16)
|Easton Graves
|Husqvarna
|Easton Graves
|Husqvarna
|VET 30+
|Steve Roman
|Kawasaki
|Steve Roman
|Kawasaki
|VET 35+
|Steve Roman
|Kawasaki
|Steve Roman
|Kawasaki
|WOMEN 12+
|Lotte Van Drunen
|Yamaha
|Lotte Van Drunen
|Yamaha
Full Results
|Full Mini O's SX Results
|Full Mini O's MX Results
Carson Wood Cody Darr Beckham Smith Cody Darr Steve Roman Cody Darr Parker Sheloski Cody Darr Tristan Prueitt Cody Darr Boone Llyod (Cobra) Cody Darr Samuel Hauck (KTM) Cody Darr Axell Middleton (Yamaha) Cody Darr Tate Brush (Yamaha) Cody Darr Lotte van Drunen (Yamaha) Cody Darr Kane Bollasina (Yamaha) Cody Darr John Grewe (Kawasaki) Cody Darr Ryan Sipes (Kawasaki) Cody Darr Whalyn Ballenger (KTM) Cody Darr Jax Baker (Cobra) Cody Darr Jackson Vick (KTM) Cody Darr Keeyan Majors (Husqvarna) Cody Darr Robert Fitch (Yamaha) Cody Darr
Award Winners
The following text is from the Gatorback Cycle Park Instagram account (@unlimitedsportsmx).
The Diamond Award: Blake Marra
“The Diamond Award” recognizes a rider who exemplifies the late Jantz Grodzicki’s love and dedication to the sport of moto-cross. This award will be presented to a B or C rider that creates a positive impact, is humble, acts as a role model for others, and represents his or her sponsors well.
CONGRATULATIONS, @blakemarra17
Nihilo Prodigy Award: Boone Lloyd
The “Nihilo Prodigy Award” is awarded to the 51cc rider in all 51cc classes that accumulates the highest number of points combined in both Supercross and Motocross.
CONGRATULATIONS, @boonelloyd12
Scott Golden Goggle Award: Tristan Prueitt
The “Scott Golden Goggle” is awarded to the rider in the Schoolboy 1, 125 B/C, 250B, and Schoolboy 2 who accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.
CONGRATULATIONS, @tristanprueitt7
Pro Circuit Platinum Pipe Award: Tristan Prueitt
The “Pro Circuit Platinum Pipe” is awarded to the rider who accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.
CONGRATULATIONS, @tristanprueitt7
Thor Bronze Boot Award: Beckham Smith
The “Thor Bronze Boot” is awarded to the rider in the 65cc, 85cc,
Supermini 1, Supermini 2, Mini Sr. 1, and Mini Sr. 2 that accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and
Motocross overall combined.
CONGRATULATIONS @beckham_smith3
Dunlop Silver Tire Award: Kade Johnson
The “Dunlop Silver Tire” is awarded to the rider in the Pro and A classes that accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.
CONGRATULATIONS, @kadejohnson177