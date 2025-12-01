2025 THOR Mini O’s Award Winners and Class Champions

Award Winners

The following text is from the Gatorback Cycle Park Instagram account (@unlimitedsportsmx).

The Diamond Award: Blake Marra

“The Diamond Award” recognizes a rider who exemplifies the late Jantz Grodzicki’s love and dedication to the sport of moto-cross. This award will be presented to a B or C rider that creates a positive impact, is humble, acts as a role model for others, and represents his or her sponsors well.

CONGRATULATIONS, @blakemarra17

Nihilo Prodigy Award: Boone Lloyd

The “Nihilo Prodigy Award” is awarded to the 51cc rider in all 51cc classes that accumulates the highest number of points combined in both Supercross and Motocross.

CONGRATULATIONS, @boonelloyd12

Scott Golden Goggle Award: Tristan Prueitt

The “Scott Golden Goggle” is awarded to the rider in the Schoolboy 1, 125 B/C, 250B, and Schoolboy 2 who accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.

CONGRATULATIONS, @tristanprueitt7

Pro Circuit Platinum Pipe Award: Tristan Prueitt

The “Pro Circuit Platinum Pipe” is awarded to the rider who accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.

CONGRATULATIONS, @tristanprueitt7

Thor Bronze Boot Award: Beckham Smith

The “Thor Bronze Boot” is awarded to the rider in the 65cc, 85cc,

Supermini 1, Supermini 2, Mini Sr. 1, and Mini Sr. 2 that accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and

Motocross overall combined.

CONGRATULATIONS @beckham_smith3

Dunlop Silver Tire Award: Kade Johnson

The “Dunlop Silver Tire” is awarded to the rider in the Pro and A classes that accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.

CONGRATULATIONS, @kadejohnson177