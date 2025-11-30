In SX1 Race two it was the former MX2 world champion Jordi Tixier grabbing the holeshot. Tixier’s glory was short lived as he got shuffled back quickly and Cooper Webb led early with Savatgy and Anderson running 2-3. As those three tried to get away up front, the entire race one podium of Roczen, Tomac, and Craig, were buried off the start. The would have to come through the field in the short eight-lap sprint race.

Haiden Deegan made his presence known as he got into it briefly with Anderson, eventually getting by for third and making a push to the back of Savatgy. Deegan made the pass and but then almost immediately went into defensive mode. Haiden began looking back and slowing down coming into the turns to block Savatgy. The two went back in forth a few times during this game of cat and mouse and it allowed Anderson back into the mix, along with Tomac, who had worked his way up to fifth. The four of them ran nose to tail until Deegan fell victim to the very slick conditions and went down. He was slow to get up and DNF’d the race.

Shortly after Deegan went down, Tomac made a massive mistake allowing Roczen up to fourth. Tomac completely imploded afterwards, even getting passed late by the Moto Concepts duo of Ryan Breece and Austin Pollitelli. Tomac finished up seventh.

While all the madness was going on behind him, Webb took off with the win, leaving he and Roczen tied for the overall GP win headed into the last race. Anderson ended up second, Savatgy third.

Eli Tomac rebounded from his rough finish in race two to grab the race three holeshot ahead of Haiden Deegan and Christian Craig. Roczen and Webb, who came into this race three tied for the overall win, got off to terrible starts and would have to come through the field to stay atop the event standings.

As the race progressed, Craig put in the most impressive performance we have seen from him since moving up to a 450 full-time. He passed his buddy Deegan and proceeded to go by the legend Tomac for the lead! Craig ran away from them and took off with the win in the most impressive of fashions.