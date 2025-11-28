Jo Shimoda Injured in Practice Crash, Undergoes Back Surgery

Scary news for 2025 250SMX World Champion Jo Shimoda, as a practice crash earlier this week left with "two fractured and displaced vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck," according to a Honda HRC Progressive press release. The good news is that Jo did not incur any spinal cord damage and has full feeling and movement. After surgery on November 26, he is expected to make a full recovery, but his overall return to racing should take several months.

Honda's press release is below:

Jo Shimoda Undergoes Back Surgery

250 SMX Champ injured in training crash

Shimoda’s spinal column is uninjured, and he has full movement

DADE CITY, Fla. – Following a November 25 crash during pre-season training at The Dog Pound track in Florida, Honda HRC Progressive rider Jo Shimoda has undergone surgery to repair two fractured and displaced vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck. The procedure took place on November 26 at Tampa General Hospital. Shimoda’s spinal column is completely uninjured, and he has full movement and feeling.

Shimoda, who enjoyed a breakout 2025 season that was highlighted by his winning the SuperMotocross 250 Championship, is expected to make a full recovery, though it is common for that process to take approximately three months with this injury.

“It’s a shame to get injured as I was getting ready for the new season,” Shimoda said. “I’ve been riding well, and we’ve made good progress with the bike. I knew when I crashed that something was wrong, but it’s fortunate that the spinal cord is okay. Thank you to my doctors for the great care I’ve received. I feel motivated to start working on my recovery, and I hope it will go as quickly as possible.”

“I’m sorry Jo is having to go through this,” added Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Advertising at American Honda. “He showed last season that he’s one of the sport’s top 250 riders, and pre-season testing was going well. Back injuries are always concerning, so I greatly appreciate how our team members and industry friends networked to ensure Jo was quickly in the care of top-level medical specialists. Everyone at Honda wishes Jo well, and we’re totally behind him as he begins working on a full recovery.”