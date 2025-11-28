Colt Nichols Will Inherit Ken Roczen's Spot at PMG Suzuki Starting at Next WSX Round in Sweden

Ken Roczen's run in the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) will take a break starting at the next round in Sweden, as the PMG Suzuki team has announced that Colt Nichols will take over Kenny's spot on its team roster after this weekend's race in Australia. The Swedish GP takes place on December 6.

Roczen, who won the WSX title in 2022 and 2023 and finished second to Eli Tomac in 2024, had been listed as a Wild Card for the WSX races he'd competed in this year, but, it's been tricky to follow because he has been collecting points and is listed as the current series' leader. Other Wild Card entries in the series, such as Haiden Deegan, Justin Cooper, and Eli Tomac (Tomac who won round two in Canada), are not listed in the standings. That made it hard to know if Roczen was really going to vacate the series. Now it appears he actually is.

Teams in WSX must have two riders, and PMG Suzuki was filling those spots with Jason Anderson and Roczen. Roczen will not make all five races this year, so it will be a Nichols/Anderson tandem from here forward (Sweden and the finale in Cape Town, South Africa, on December 13).

Nichols has competed in WSX before and has an individual race (moto) win to his credit.

If you're looking at full-time WSX racers fighting for this year's title, then, it's Jason Anderson leading the way, five points up on Christian Craig. Joey Savatgy, runner up to Roczen in the series in 2022 and 2023, is seven points behind Craig.