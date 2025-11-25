Results Archive
Jorge Prado is Not on a Revenge Tour

November 25, 2025, 12:30pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jason Weigandt chats with Jorge Prado about his return to Red Bull KTM. “The bike has made a step [since 2024]. First time I jumped back on the bike, I said, ‘This is not the same bike I last rode in the U.S.’”

Much has been said about Jorge Prado’s 2025 season in the U.S. with Monster Energy Kawasaki, but suffice to say it didn’t go well. It was so tough that Jorge worked to get out of what was supposed to be a three-year deal, and found a landing spot back with his old brand, Red Bull KTM. Jorge is no longer talking about his Kawasaki days, but he is excited to be back on familiar equipment. He actually feels like the bike is even better than it was when he last raced a GasGas early in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in early 2024. Jason Weigandt chats with Jorge in this podcast about what’s to come in 2026.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Insta360.

