Results Archive
Paris SX
Paris Supercross
News
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
News
Live Now
Mini Os
THOR Mini O's
News
Results
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Australian GP
Sat Nov 29
News
Upcoming
GNCC
GNCC Cruise
Fri Dec 5
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Swedish GP
Sat Dec 6
News
Full Schedule
How Many Supercross Podiums Does Cameron McAdoo Have?

How Many Supercross Podiums Does Cameron McAdoo Have?

November 25, 2025, 1:30pm
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

How Many Supercross Podiums Does Cameron McAdoo Have?

Cameron McAdoo was hoping to be a title contender in Monster Energy AMA Supercross this year, but ahead of the 250SX East Division season beginning in Florida, he suffered a knee injury. Still, he lined up and pushed through the pain to finish third in the main event in the stacked field. Unfortunately, a crash late in the main event in Michigan the following week resulted in a dead-last finish. Then at the third round Daytona SX, McAdoo re-tweaked his knee, and the decision was made to call it a year and undergo surgery. He spent seven months off the bike, which he called the longest time he’d ever been off the bike, but is now back riding and ramping up for the 2026 season. Will McAdoo be in the championship hunt next year?

Let’s take a look at some podiums stats entering the new year.

In total, McAdoo has 23 total podiums, including three main event wins, all of which have come in 250SX. In the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, his career best is a fourth-place overall finish (the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s 2 National).

Of those 23 career podiums, 22 of them came on a Kawasaki KX250. His first career podium came a GEICO Honda CRF250R at the 2019 Las Vegas SX finale. The following year, he joined the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, which he has been with ever since.

The Iowa native has three different 250SX seasons with at least five podiums: 2021 (six), 2022 (five), and 2024 (five).

Cameron McAdoo's Podiums by Year

Total PodiumsWins
201910
202010
202161
202251
202340
202451
202510
Totals233

Entering 2026, McAdoo has 47 total 250SX main event starts, 33 250 Class Pro Motocross starts, and three SMX Playoff starts. How will his 2026 season go?

(Note: our website says 48 but that’s because he qualified for the ’25 Daytona SX, although he pulled out before the main event started and he did not lineup for the gate drop)

Check out all his career podiums below.

Cameron McAdoo at the 2025 Tampa Supercross.
Cameron McAdoo at the 2025 Tampa Supercross. Align Media

Cameron McAdoo's Career Podiums to Date

Cameron McAdoo

Cameron McAdoo

Sioux City, IA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
3
Supercross 
Tampa 		250SX EastFebruary 8, 2025 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Foxborough 		250SX EastApril 13, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
1
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX EastMarch 16, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Birmingham 		250SX EastMarch 9, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 2, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 24, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Seattle 		250SX WestMarch 25, 2023 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Oakland 		250SX WestFebruary 18, 2023 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 21, 2023 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		250SX WestJanuary 7, 2023 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Indy 		250SX EastMarch 19, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastMarch 12, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 5, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 26, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Minneapolis 		250SX EastFebruary 19, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Atlanta 2 		250SX WestApril 13, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Atlanta 1 		250SX WestApril 10, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Arlington 3 		250SX WestMarch 20, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Arlington 1 		250SX WestMarch 13, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
1
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX WestMarch 6, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Orlando 2 		250SX WestFebruary 20, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 4 		250SX WestJune 10, 2020 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Las Vegas 		250SX ShowdownMay 4, 2019 Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Read Now
December 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted