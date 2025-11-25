How Many Supercross Podiums Does Cameron McAdoo Have?
Cameron McAdoo was hoping to be a title contender in Monster Energy AMA Supercross this year, but ahead of the 250SX East Division season beginning in Florida, he suffered a knee injury. Still, he lined up and pushed through the pain to finish third in the main event in the stacked field. Unfortunately, a crash late in the main event in Michigan the following week resulted in a dead-last finish. Then at the third round Daytona SX, McAdoo re-tweaked his knee, and the decision was made to call it a year and undergo surgery. He spent seven months off the bike, which he called the longest time he’d ever been off the bike, but is now back riding and ramping up for the 2026 season. Will McAdoo be in the championship hunt next year?
Let’s take a look at some podiums stats entering the new year.
In total, McAdoo has 23 total podiums, including three main event wins, all of which have come in 250SX. In the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, his career best is a fourth-place overall finish (the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s 2 National).
Of those 23 career podiums, 22 of them came on a Kawasaki KX250. His first career podium came a GEICO Honda CRF250R at the 2019 Las Vegas SX finale. The following year, he joined the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, which he has been with ever since.
The Iowa native has three different 250SX seasons with at least five podiums: 2021 (six), 2022 (five), and 2024 (five).
Cameron McAdoo's Podiums by Year
|Total Podiums
|Wins
|2019
|1
|0
|2020
|1
|0
|2021
|6
|1
|2022
|5
|1
|2023
|4
|0
|2024
|5
|1
|2025
|1
|0
|Totals
|23
|3
Entering 2026, McAdoo has 47 total 250SX main event starts, 33 250 Class Pro Motocross starts, and three SMX Playoff starts. How will his 2026 season go?
(Note: our website says 48 but that’s because he qualified for the ’25 Daytona SX, although he pulled out before the main event started and he did not lineup for the gate drop)
Check out all his career podiums below.
Cameron McAdoo's Career Podiums to Date
Cameron McAdooSioux City, IA
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|3
SupercrossTampa
|250SX East
|February 8, 2025
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossFoxborough
|250SX East
|April 13, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX East
|March 16, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossBirmingham
|250SX East
|March 9, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|March 2, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 24, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossSeattle
|250SX West
|March 25, 2023
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossOakland
|250SX West
|February 18, 2023
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX West
|January 21, 2023
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossAnaheim 1
|250SX West
|January 7, 2023
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossIndy
|250SX East
|March 19, 2022
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossDetroit
|250SX East
|March 12, 2022
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|March 5, 2022
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 26, 2022
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossMinneapolis
|250SX East
|February 19, 2022
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossAtlanta 2
|250SX West
|April 13, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossAtlanta 1
|250SX West
|April 10, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossArlington 3
|250SX West
|March 20, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossArlington 1
|250SX West
|March 13, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX West
|March 6, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossOrlando 2
|250SX West
|February 20, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossSalt Lake City 4
|250SX West
|June 10, 2020
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossLas Vegas
|250SX Showdown
|May 4, 2019
|Honda CRF250R