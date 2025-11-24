THOR Mini O's Star Power: Top Riders Over the Years

The Deegans were regular visitors to the Mini O’s over the years, with Haiden moving up through the classes and bike sizes until he reached the 250 and 450 Pro Sport divisions in 2022. In his last major amateur motocross race, Haiden would win a total of five championships, earning himself both the Dunlop Silver Tire Award and the Pro Circuit Platinum Pipe Award. Within two years, Deegan would be stacking wins and titles in Monster Energy Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross.

Speaking of championships, the most recent major professional titles—the SuperMotocross World Championships—were both won by Honda HRC Progressive teammates Jett Lawrence (450) and Jo Shimoda (250). Back in 2018, the two were teammates on the Factory Connection Honda amateur squad. They both competed in the 250 and 450 Pro Sport classes at the Mini O’s, and in their first heat of the week finished 1-2 in Supercross. However, neither would take home a title, as Florida’s own Jalek Swoll would be the standout rider in those divisions. Swoll is now a Triumph Racing Factory rider.

For Australia-born Jett Lawrence, 15 years old at the time, the ’18 race was his first AMA amateur event. Shimoda, on the other hand, was a regular at the Mini O’s, sometimes traveling all the way from Japan to compete. He was one of many rising international stars to use the Mini O’s as a way to introduce themselves to the American SX/MX industry, winning the Schoolboy 2 SX title in 2016.

Ten years earlier, another foreign prospect made his U.S. debut at the Mini O’s. Germany’s Ken Roczen had only just moved up to 85cc minicycles in 2006, but he already spoke fluent English, his sights set on an AMA career. He came up against a few American kids who would become longtime rivals in the pro ranks—Colorado’s Eli Tomac, New Mexico’s Jason Anderson, New York’s Justin Barcia, and California’s Blake Baggett—in one of the most stacked minicycle classes of all time!

And that wasn’t the only division at the ’06 Mini O’s that was bursting with talent. The 65cc classes included Florida’s own Adam Cianciarulo, North Carolina’s Cooper Webb and Jordon Smith, Ohio’s Aaron Plessinger, and Georgia’s Joey Savatgy. All would go on to extended professional careers, and Webb is now a three-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion and will begin his quest for a fourth this coming January.

Over the years that followed, that bumper crop of 65cc and 85cc riders would climb the ranks of the Mini O’s, moving up in classes and motorcycle sizes. After Tomac graduated from the amateur ranks, he went straight to the top, winning the first professional race he entered, the 2010 Hangtown 250 National. By that point, Roczen was already racing in MXGP, becoming the youngest rider ever to win a Grand Prix when he won his home race in Germany. He would go on to win the ’11 MX2 World Championship, then move to America full-time and become a perennial contender.

Over the years, many other future superstars would make their mark at the Mini O’s. In 2013, R.J. Hampshire landed himself on the cover of Cycle News when the Floridian, new to the GEICO/Factory Connection Honda team, won five titles at the Mini O’s. From there, Hampshire would embark on a pro career that continues to this day on the Rockstar Husqvarna team. As a matter of fact, Hampshire just joined fellow Mini O’s alumni Tomac and Justin Cooper on Team USA for the 2025 FIM Motocross of Nations.