Jonny Walker Wins Winner-Takes-All 2025 AMA EnduroCross Finale in Washington
The following press release is from the AMA EnduroCross Championship:
WALKER CLAIMS CHAMPIONSHIP IN DRAMATIC EVERETT FINALE
Triumph Star Overcomes Qualifying Disaster to Win Title on Tiebreaker; Hart's Valiant Defense Falls Short Despite Final Moto Victory; Leblond Secures Third in Championship with Podium Finish
Everett, Washington – Jonny Walker delivered when it mattered most. In a winner-take-all showdown that will be remembered as one of the greatest finales in EnduroCross history, the Triumph Factory Racing rider captured both the Round Six victory and the 2025 Slavens AMA EnduroCross Series presented by Progressive Insurance championship on Friday night, November 22, at the Angel of the Winds Arena. Walker and defending champion Trystan Hart finished the season deadlocked at 141 points apiece, but Walker's moto win record – ten wins to Hart's seven – awarded him the championship via tiebreaker, marking Triumph Racing's first major off-road title and Walker's second AMA EnduroCross crown.
The mathematics were brutally simple entering the finale: Hart's three-point advantage (119–116) meant he needed only to finish ahead of Walker to claim his third consecutive championship. But Walker, riding with the momentum of his dominant Reno sweep one week earlier, refused to let the championship slip away. His 1-1-2 performance secured the overall victory and, more importantly, forced the points tie that gave him the championship on count-back.
Hart's 2-3-1 scorecard earned him second overall on the night but couldn't prevent Walker from claiming the crown. The defending champion's final moto victory demonstrated his championship heart, but the damage from his third-place finish in Moto 2 proved insurmountable.
HOT LAP QUALIFYING: DISASTER STRIKES WALKER
The night began disastrously for Walker. Seeking to complete a perfect season in hot lap qualifying with his sixth consecutive fastest time, the Triumph rider's 450 stalled on his qualifying run. The bike proved frustratingly slow to restart, and when it finally fired back to life, Walker's hopes of a gate pick advantage had evaporated. He qualified ninth – dead last among the Pro riders – giving him the worst possible gate position for the championship-deciding night.
Hart, meanwhile, posted the second fastest qualifying time, giving the defending champion second gate pick and what appeared to be a decisive advantage for the night ahead. The qualifying result seemed to heavily favor Hart's strategy of simply shadowing Walker throughout the night to secure the championship.
But Walker had already proven at Reno that adversity couldn't break him. The question was whether he could do it again when the championship hung in the balance.
EX PRO: WALKER'S CHAMPIONSHIP MASTERCLASS
MOTO ONE: HAAKER'S GATE JUMP, WALKER'S RELENTLESS PURSUIT
The drama began before the riders even completed the first turn. Colton Haaker jumped the gate, bursting through before the gate dropped and grabbing an illegal holeshot. The green flag remained out as officials decided to let the race continue, though Haaker would later face the consequences of his premature start.
Hart settled into second position behind Haaker, five-time champion, with Cody Webb running third. But the real story was Walker, who had rocketed from ninth gate pick to fourth position in the opening exchanges. Despite starting from the back row, the Triumph rider was making an emphatic statement – gate position couldn't stop his championship charge.
Walker's relentless pace through the soft, rutted conditions at Angel of the Winds Arena showcased exactly why he's considered one of the sport's elite talents. The technical track, described by riders as more reminiscent of a Hard Enduro event than traditional EnduroCross, demanded precision line selection and exceptional fitness. Deep ruts forced riders to commit to their lines early, with passing opportunities severely limited.
Walker methodically picked off riders, capitalizing on mistakes that the brutal track conditions forced from even the most experienced competitors. When Haaker encountered trouble in the technical sections, Walker pounced, moving into the lead and opening a gap on the field.
The Triumph rider's pace proved unstoppable. Despite starting from last gate pick, Walker claimed the Moto One victory in dominant fashion, sending a clear message to Hart – the championship battle was far from over. Hart crossed the line in second place, with Webb claiming third.
Haaker, who had jumped the gate to take the early lead, would later receive a one-lap penalty for his premature start, dropping him to eighth in the final Moto One results. Ryder Leblond finished fourth, while Branden Petrie rounded out the top five.
MOTO TWO: PIAZZA'S HOLESHOT, WALKER'S PERFECT EXECUTION
The inverted start for moto two gave the mid-pack riders an opportunity to shine, and Niko Piazza capitalized brilliantly. The Dalton Gardens, Idaho, rider – competing in the Intermediate class just one year earlier – grabbed the Acerbis Holeshot Award and took the early lead as chaos erupted behind him in the technical opening sections.
With Walker and Hart starting from the back of the pack following their 1-2 finish in Moto one, the championship protagonists faced a significant challenge. But both riders demonstrated their class, charging through the field with determined purpose.
James Flynn emerged as an early leader after the initial shuffle, with Tim Apolle and Branden Petrie also featuring at the front. But everyone in the Angel of the Winds Arena knew the real race was between the two riders slicing through the pack from the back.
Walker's pace in moto two matched his moto one dominance. The Triumph rider picked his way through traffic with surgical precision, finding lines and making passes that seemed impossible given the narrow, rutted conditions. His trials skills and ability to weight the bike perfectly over obstacles gave him an edge in the technical sections.
Cody Webb also rode brilliantly in moto two, using his renowned trials expertise to navigate the tricky obstacles. The three-time champion's smooth throttle control and ability to find traction in the deep ruts allowed him to work his way forward.
When Walker reached the front, he quickly asserted control and claimed his second consecutive moto victory. Webb's patient, calculated riding earned him second place – a crucial result in his bid for fourth in the championship. Hart could manage only third place, and the championship implications were seismic.
Hart's third-place finish in moto wo opened the door for Walker. With two moto victories already secured, Walker could afford to finish second behind Hart in moto three and still claim the championship on the tiebreaker. The pressure had shifted entirely to the defending champion.
MOTO THREE: HART'S FINAL STAND, WALKER'S TACTICAL BRILLIANCE
Hart grabbed the Acerbis Holeshot as the gate dropped for the championship-deciding final moto, determined to finish the season with a victory even if he couldn't retain his crown. Ryder Leblond pushed aggressively in the early laps, briefly taking the lead from Hart as the field navigated the treacherous log-tire combination.
Cody Webb demonstrated why he's a legend of the sport, using his trials background to perfection. The Yamaha rider sent it through Chaos Corner and seized the lead, with LeBlond and Hart following. Walker had worked his way up to third position, perfectly positioned to shadow Hart and secure the championship.
Webb led with authority until disaster struck. The former champion went down hard when his front wheel became trapped in a deep rut, sending him over the bars. Walker, running right behind, capitalized immediately and inherited the lead.
Now the stage was set for the championship showdown everyone had anticipated. Hart moved into second position, approximately three seconds behind Walker, and the mind games began. The two championship rivals switched lines lap after lap, with Hart looking for an opening and Walker carefully managing the gap.
Hart made an aggressive outside move, attempting to seize the lead and force Walker into a mistake. But Walker rode with tactical brilliance, understanding perfectly that he didn't need to win moto three – he simply needed to stay within sight of Hart. The Triumph rider showed remarkable maturity, resisting the urge to battle aggressively and instead focusing on the bigger prize.
"If I was Jonny Walker in the 22, I would just let him go," commented the broadcast team. "I don't want to play these games. I'm fine finishing second and winning this championship."
Walker executed that strategy to perfection. He allowed Hart to pull away slightly, content to finish second and secure the championship. Hart's competitive fire burned bright as he pushed for the final moto victory, unwilling to let his season end without a fight.
The white flag came out, signaling one lap remaining in the 2025 AMA EnduroCross season. Hart hammered through the Rocky Mountain Rock Garden one final time, riding with the heart of a champion even as the title slipped from his grasp. He crossed the finish line to claim the moto three victory, but it wasn't enough.
Walker cruised across the line in second place, pumping his fist as the reality sank in – he was the 2025 AMA EnduroCross Champion. The two riders had tied on points at 141 apiece, but Walker's ten moto victories to Hart's seven gave him the championship via the tiebreaker.
Behind the championship drama, Webb salvaged sixth place in moto three despite his crash, which was enough to secure third overall on the night ahead of Branden Petrie, who rode brilliantly to fourth overall with a 6-5-3 scorecard. LeBlond finished fifth overall (5-7-4), narrowly edging Cody Webb and Colton Haaker for third in the final championship standings.
POST-RACE: GRACE IN VICTORY AND DEFEAT
Ryder Leblond: THIRD IN CHAMPIONSHIP
Ryder Leblond's season culminated in a career-best third-place finish in the championship standings, a testament to his growth and consistency throughout 2025.
"Honestly, I'm super happy," LeBlond reflected. "I've never got... I was top five once in the championship, but everyone wasn't here, so, third with everybody here, I'm pretty happy with that. It was a good battle between me, Colton, and even Cody, he was getting closer at the end. It's a night for the championship, and, uh, yeah, it was a good season."
LeBlond's assessment of the Everett track conditions captured what every rider experienced: "Tonight was crazy hectic. It was the craziest EnduroCross race I've ever raced. It was kind of more like a hard enduro out there. I don't think I was jumping anything at the end. I was just like, 'Let's make it to the finish' by the end, but, yeah, great season. I'm super happy with how everything went."
The Rockstar Husqvarna Factory Racing rider concluded by thanking his team: "Want to give a shout out to the whole Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. Backed me, and the bike was awesome this year. The team was awesome this year, and, uh, yeah, I can't wait for next year after having a good building season."
TRYSTAN HART: GRACIOUS IN DEFEAT
For Hart, the championship loss marked his first failure to win the title since 2022. But the two-time defending champion showed remarkable grace in defeat, demonstrating the character that has made him one of the sport's most respected competitors.
"Yeah, I mean, I rode really good," Hart said, his disappointment evident but his respect for Walker clear. "I mean, if you look back a couple years, the consistency I've had in the last four years, I've won over half the championships I've entered, so, I mean, sucks to get second. I did it three years ago with Jonny in 2022, so we're two for two now these last two years, four years."
Hart's candid assessment of his performance showed his self-awareness: "I couldn't get my stuff together tonight, and he did, so he deserves to win, and it sucks, 'cause I figured it out that last moto, I unlocked something, and learned how to ride again, 'cause those first two, I was... I was embarrassed, honestly. I felt bad for everyone that came here, 'cause I was riding around like a junior, so I was really embarrassed, but happy to find something there that last moto."
The Canadian rider's final comments demonstrated his competitive spirit and respect for his rival: "Congrats to Jonny, he deserved it. He got me. I'm glad he was here. I wouldn't have wanted to win it if he wasn't here, so... as much as it sucks, I couldn't get my stuff together tonight, and he did."
JONNY WALKER: CHAMPION ONCE AGAIN
Walker's journey from the first round to two-time champion represents one of the great redemption arcs in EnduroCross history. After weeks of lamenting poor starts that cost him valuable points, the Triumph rider finally put it all together in the final two rounds when it mattered most.
"Honestly, it's just... it's amazing, you know," Walker said, his British accent thick with emotion. "We came into here, and I was confident after the last round. We made some bike changes. The track was the way it was, so... stupendous night, and I can't wait to go home."
AMA's Logan Densmore presented Walker with the number one plate, marking the official transfer of championship supremacy: "It's my pleasure on behalf of the AMA to present the number one plate for EnduroCross Pro. Way to make it exciting, Jonny. Congratulations on a great season."
Walker's simple response captured his joy: "Thank you very much."
CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE: A SEASON FOR THE AGES
The 2025 championship will be remembered as one of the closest in EnduroCross history. Walker and Hart finished tied at 141 points apiece after six rounds of intense competition, with the title decided by the fourth tiebreaker – moto wins. Walker and Hart remained tied through the first two tiebreakers, overall wins (three apiece) and overall second place finishes (three apiece). The third tiebreaker, overall third place finishes, was irrelevant as neither rider finished worse than second overall in the 2025 season.
The new points structure introduced for 2025, which more closely mirrored AMA Supercross scoring (25 points for a win, 22 for second, decreasing by one point per position through tenth), accomplished its stated goal of keeping the championship battle intense throughout the season. The tighter points distribution meant Hart's early-season consistency built a lead, but also meant Walker's late-season surge could erase it.
Hart's remarkable 15-race streak of top-two moto finishes, which finally ended at Reno in Round 5 (he finished third in the third moto), demonstrated the consistency that has made him EnduroCross's most dominant rider of the modern era. His ability to grind out points week after week kept him in championship contention even as Walker found his late-season form.
But Walker's transformation from Rounds 4-6 proved to be the championship difference. After three consecutive second-place finishes in Rounds 2-4 where he demonstrated championship-caliber speed but faltered on execution, Walker finally solved the puzzle. His Reno sweep (1-1-1) reduced Hart's lead to just three points, and his Everett performance (1-1-2) secured the tiebreaker advantage.
WEBB CLINCHES FOURTH, LEBLOND'S BREAKTHROUGH SEASON
While the championship battle dominated headlines, Cody Webb's fourth-place finish in the final standings represented a remarkable achievement for the three-time champion. Webb's 20-point performance at Everett (third overall with 3-2-6 moto finishes) moved him to 106 points for the season, securing fourth place in the championship.
The battle for third through fifth came down to the wire, with Webb (106 points) narrowly edging Haaker (105 points) for fourth, but falling just a little short to Leblond (108 points) who took third overall.
LeBlond's third-place championship finish represented a career breakthrough for the Rockstar Husqvarna Factory Racing rider. His consistency throughout the season – despite a disappointing seventh-place result at Reno – demonstrated the growth and maturity that had been his stated goal entering 2025.
Haaker's fifth-place championship finish (105 points) showed the Kawasaki rider remained competitive throughout the season despite never claiming an overall victory. His consistency and racecraft kept him in podium contention at nearly every round.
Webb's fourth-place championship finish (106 points) capped a season where the three-time champion demonstrated flashes of his legendary brilliance, particularly in technically demanding sections where his trials background provided an advantage. His strong round six performance (third overall) showed he remains a threat when conditions suit his skillset.
TRACK CONDITIONS: THE HARD ENDURO OF ENDUROCROS
The soft, rutted conditions at the Angel of the Winds Arena provided one of the most physically demanding races in recent EnduroCross history. Multiple riders and commentators described the track as more similar to a Hard Enduro event than traditional EnduroCross, with deep ruts forcing early line commitment and severely limiting passing opportunities.
"Tonight was the craziest EnduroCross race I've ever raced," LeBlond said. "It was kind of more like a hard enduro out there. I don't think I was jumping anything at the end."
The broadcast team noted that two-stroke motorcycles held an advantage in the conditions due to their lighter weight and reduced engine braking: "It's 'cause it keeps running lighter. There's so much moisture, and it's kind of like riding sand. You don't want more weight on that front end."
The technical nature of the track played into Walker's strengths. His trials background and ability to weight the bike perfectly over obstacles gave him an edge in finding traction and maintaining momentum through sections where other riders struggled. Hart's struggles in moto one and two were partially attributable to his inability to initially find the right lines and rhythm in the treacherous conditions.
The physically demanding layout also tested rider fitness over the three-moto format. Forearm pump and fatigue became critical factors in the closing laps, with several riders visibly struggling to maintain pace. The strength-sapping conditions added another layer of drama to an already tense championship finale.
TRIUMPH'S HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT
The championship victory marks Triumph Racing's first major off-road title, validating the British manufacturer's commitment to developing a championship-caliber off-road program. Walker's speed advantage throughout the season – particularly evident in his hot lap qualifying performances before Everett – demonstrated the Triumph 450's capabilities against established off-road brands.
The victory also represents personal redemption for Walker, who claimed his first AMA EnduroCross title in 2022 before losing to Hart in subsequent seasons. His ability to overcome early-season start issues and find his rhythm precisely when it mattered most represents the mark of a true champion.
Walker's comment after his Reno sweep about racing with "a smile on my face" revealed the mental breakthrough that accompanied his physical dominance. That joy and flow state carried through to Everett, where even a disastrous qualifying run couldn't derail his championship charge.
SEASON RETROSPECTIVE: FROM PRESCOTT VALLEY TO EVERETT
The 2025 season began in Prescott Valley, Arizona, in mid-October with Walker claiming the opening-round victory. His speed advantage was immediately evident, but start issues and first-lap positioning mistakes prevented him from converting that speed into consistent overall victories.
Hart's consistency through Rounds 2-4 built what appeared to be a commanding championship lead. His victories in Idaho Falls (Rounds 2-3) and Redmond (Round 4) showcased the grinding consistency that had made him the sport's dominant rider, with his 15-race streak of top-two finishes establishing a new standard for excellence.
But Walker's Reno performance in Round 5 completely transformed the championship battle. His 1-1-1 sweep – the first by any rider in 2025 – demonstrated that he had finally solved his early-season execution issues. The comment about his mindset change and racing with a smile revealed the mental transformation that accompanied his improved results.
The stage was set for an epic Everett finale, and the race delivered beyond expectations. The soft, rutted track conditions created one of the most technically challenging events in recent memory. Walker's ability to overcome ninth gate pick and still dominate Motos 1-2 showed championship-level resilience.
The final moto showcased both riders at their best – Hart refusing to surrender without a fight, Walker showing tactical maturity beyond his years. When Hart claimed the Moto 3 victory, he had done everything possible to retain his championship. But Walker's 1-1-2 performance proved just enough, and the championship changed hands on the tightest possible margin.
LOOKING FORWARD: NEW ERA BEGINS
Walker will carry the number one plate into the 2026 season as the defending champion, marking a new era for EnduroCross. His Triumph will wear the coveted number.
Hart will undoubtedly return hungry for redemption, seeking to reclaim the championship that slipped through his fingers by the narrowest margin. His gracious defeat and honest self-assessment suggest he'll use this setback as motivation for 2026.
LeBlond's career-best third place and his comments about "a good building season" suggest the Husqvarna rider is positioned for a championship challenge in 2026. His growth in consistency and confidence throughout 2025 established him as a legitimate title contender moving forward.
The sport has never been healthier, with factory support from Triumph, KTM, Husqvarna, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Beta ensuring deep, competitive fields. The 2025 season proved that EnduroCross can deliver championship drama comparable to any motorsport, with the title decided on tiebreaker after six rounds of intense competition.