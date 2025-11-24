Jonny Walker Wins Winner-Takes-All 2025 AMA EnduroCross Finale in Washington

POST-RACE: GRACE IN VICTORY AND DEFEAT

Ryder Leblond: THIRD IN CHAMPIONSHIP

Ryder Leblond's season culminated in a career-best third-place finish in the championship standings, a testament to his growth and consistency throughout 2025.

"Honestly, I'm super happy," LeBlond reflected. "I've never got... I was top five once in the championship, but everyone wasn't here, so, third with everybody here, I'm pretty happy with that. It was a good battle between me, Colton, and even Cody, he was getting closer at the end. It's a night for the championship, and, uh, yeah, it was a good season."

LeBlond's assessment of the Everett track conditions captured what every rider experienced: "Tonight was crazy hectic. It was the craziest EnduroCross race I've ever raced. It was kind of more like a hard enduro out there. I don't think I was jumping anything at the end. I was just like, 'Let's make it to the finish' by the end, but, yeah, great season. I'm super happy with how everything went."

The Rockstar Husqvarna Factory Racing rider concluded by thanking his team: "Want to give a shout out to the whole Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. Backed me, and the bike was awesome this year. The team was awesome this year, and, uh, yeah, I can't wait for next year after having a good building season."

TRYSTAN HART: GRACIOUS IN DEFEAT

For Hart, the championship loss marked his first failure to win the title since 2022. But the two-time defending champion showed remarkable grace in defeat, demonstrating the character that has made him one of the sport's most respected competitors.

"Yeah, I mean, I rode really good," Hart said, his disappointment evident but his respect for Walker clear. "I mean, if you look back a couple years, the consistency I've had in the last four years, I've won over half the championships I've entered, so, I mean, sucks to get second. I did it three years ago with Jonny in 2022, so we're two for two now these last two years, four years."

Hart's candid assessment of his performance showed his self-awareness: "I couldn't get my stuff together tonight, and he did, so he deserves to win, and it sucks, 'cause I figured it out that last moto, I unlocked something, and learned how to ride again, 'cause those first two, I was... I was embarrassed, honestly. I felt bad for everyone that came here, 'cause I was riding around like a junior, so I was really embarrassed, but happy to find something there that last moto."

The Canadian rider's final comments demonstrated his competitive spirit and respect for his rival: "Congrats to Jonny, he deserved it. He got me. I'm glad he was here. I wouldn't have wanted to win it if he wasn't here, so... as much as it sucks, I couldn't get my stuff together tonight, and he did."

JONNY WALKER: CHAMPION ONCE AGAIN

Walker's journey from the first round to two-time champion represents one of the great redemption arcs in EnduroCross history. After weeks of lamenting poor starts that cost him valuable points, the Triumph rider finally put it all together in the final two rounds when it mattered most.

"Honestly, it's just... it's amazing, you know," Walker said, his British accent thick with emotion. "We came into here, and I was confident after the last round. We made some bike changes. The track was the way it was, so... stupendous night, and I can't wait to go home."

AMA's Logan Densmore presented Walker with the number one plate, marking the official transfer of championship supremacy: "It's my pleasure on behalf of the AMA to present the number one plate for EnduroCross Pro. Way to make it exciting, Jonny. Congratulations on a great season."

Walker's simple response captured his joy: "Thank you very much."

CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE: A SEASON FOR THE AGES

The 2025 championship will be remembered as one of the closest in EnduroCross history. Walker and Hart finished tied at 141 points apiece after six rounds of intense competition, with the title decided by the fourth tiebreaker – moto wins. Walker and Hart remained tied through the first two tiebreakers, overall wins (three apiece) and overall second place finishes (three apiece). The third tiebreaker, overall third place finishes, was irrelevant as neither rider finished worse than second overall in the 2025 season.

The new points structure introduced for 2025, which more closely mirrored AMA Supercross scoring (25 points for a win, 22 for second, decreasing by one point per position through tenth), accomplished its stated goal of keeping the championship battle intense throughout the season. The tighter points distribution meant Hart's early-season consistency built a lead, but also meant Walker's late-season surge could erase it.

Hart's remarkable 15-race streak of top-two moto finishes, which finally ended at Reno in Round 5 (he finished third in the third moto), demonstrated the consistency that has made him EnduroCross's most dominant rider of the modern era. His ability to grind out points week after week kept him in championship contention even as Walker found his late-season form.

But Walker's transformation from Rounds 4-6 proved to be the championship difference. After three consecutive second-place finishes in Rounds 2-4 where he demonstrated championship-caliber speed but faltered on execution, Walker finally solved the puzzle. His Reno sweep (1-1-1) reduced Hart's lead to just three points, and his Everett performance (1-1-2) secured the tiebreaker advantage.

WEBB CLINCHES FOURTH, LEBLOND'S BREAKTHROUGH SEASON

While the championship battle dominated headlines, Cody Webb's fourth-place finish in the final standings represented a remarkable achievement for the three-time champion. Webb's 20-point performance at Everett (third overall with 3-2-6 moto finishes) moved him to 106 points for the season, securing fourth place in the championship.

The battle for third through fifth came down to the wire, with Webb (106 points) narrowly edging Haaker (105 points) for fourth, but falling just a little short to Leblond (108 points) who took third overall.

LeBlond's third-place championship finish represented a career breakthrough for the Rockstar Husqvarna Factory Racing rider. His consistency throughout the season – despite a disappointing seventh-place result at Reno – demonstrated the growth and maturity that had been his stated goal entering 2025.

Haaker's fifth-place championship finish (105 points) showed the Kawasaki rider remained competitive throughout the season despite never claiming an overall victory. His consistency and racecraft kept him in podium contention at nearly every round.

Webb's fourth-place championship finish (106 points) capped a season where the three-time champion demonstrated flashes of his legendary brilliance, particularly in technically demanding sections where his trials background provided an advantage. His strong round six performance (third overall) showed he remains a threat when conditions suit his skillset.

TRACK CONDITIONS: THE HARD ENDURO OF ENDUROCROS

The soft, rutted conditions at the Angel of the Winds Arena provided one of the most physically demanding races in recent EnduroCross history. Multiple riders and commentators described the track as more similar to a Hard Enduro event than traditional EnduroCross, with deep ruts forcing early line commitment and severely limiting passing opportunities.

"Tonight was the craziest EnduroCross race I've ever raced," LeBlond said. "It was kind of more like a hard enduro out there. I don't think I was jumping anything at the end."

The broadcast team noted that two-stroke motorcycles held an advantage in the conditions due to their lighter weight and reduced engine braking: "It's 'cause it keeps running lighter. There's so much moisture, and it's kind of like riding sand. You don't want more weight on that front end."

The technical nature of the track played into Walker's strengths. His trials background and ability to weight the bike perfectly over obstacles gave him an edge in finding traction and maintaining momentum through sections where other riders struggled. Hart's struggles in moto one and two were partially attributable to his inability to initially find the right lines and rhythm in the treacherous conditions.

The physically demanding layout also tested rider fitness over the three-moto format. Forearm pump and fatigue became critical factors in the closing laps, with several riders visibly struggling to maintain pace. The strength-sapping conditions added another layer of drama to an already tense championship finale.

TRIUMPH'S HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT

The championship victory marks Triumph Racing's first major off-road title, validating the British manufacturer's commitment to developing a championship-caliber off-road program. Walker's speed advantage throughout the season – particularly evident in his hot lap qualifying performances before Everett – demonstrated the Triumph 450's capabilities against established off-road brands.

The victory also represents personal redemption for Walker, who claimed his first AMA EnduroCross title in 2022 before losing to Hart in subsequent seasons. His ability to overcome early-season start issues and find his rhythm precisely when it mattered most represents the mark of a true champion.

Walker's comment after his Reno sweep about racing with "a smile on my face" revealed the mental breakthrough that accompanied his physical dominance. That joy and flow state carried through to Everett, where even a disastrous qualifying run couldn't derail his championship charge.

SEASON RETROSPECTIVE: FROM PRESCOTT VALLEY TO EVERETT

The 2025 season began in Prescott Valley, Arizona, in mid-October with Walker claiming the opening-round victory. His speed advantage was immediately evident, but start issues and first-lap positioning mistakes prevented him from converting that speed into consistent overall victories.

Hart's consistency through Rounds 2-4 built what appeared to be a commanding championship lead. His victories in Idaho Falls (Rounds 2-3) and Redmond (Round 4) showcased the grinding consistency that had made him the sport's dominant rider, with his 15-race streak of top-two finishes establishing a new standard for excellence.

But Walker's Reno performance in Round 5 completely transformed the championship battle. His 1-1-1 sweep – the first by any rider in 2025 – demonstrated that he had finally solved his early-season execution issues. The comment about his mindset change and racing with a smile revealed the mental transformation that accompanied his improved results.

The stage was set for an epic Everett finale, and the race delivered beyond expectations. The soft, rutted track conditions created one of the most technically challenging events in recent memory. Walker's ability to overcome ninth gate pick and still dominate Motos 1-2 showed championship-level resilience.

The final moto showcased both riders at their best – Hart refusing to surrender without a fight, Walker showing tactical maturity beyond his years. When Hart claimed the Moto 3 victory, he had done everything possible to retain his championship. But Walker's 1-1-2 performance proved just enough, and the championship changed hands on the tightest possible margin.

LOOKING FORWARD: NEW ERA BEGINS

Walker will carry the number one plate into the 2026 season as the defending champion, marking a new era for EnduroCross. His Triumph will wear the coveted number.

Hart will undoubtedly return hungry for redemption, seeking to reclaim the championship that slipped through his fingers by the narrowest margin. His gracious defeat and honest self-assessment suggest he'll use this setback as motivation for 2026.

LeBlond's career-best third place and his comments about "a good building season" suggest the Husqvarna rider is positioned for a championship challenge in 2026. His growth in consistency and confidence throughout 2025 established him as a legitimate title contender moving forward.

The sport has never been healthier, with factory support from Triumph, KTM, Husqvarna, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Beta ensuring deep, competitive fields. The 2025 season proved that EnduroCross can deliver championship drama comparable to any motorsport, with the title decided on tiebreaker after six rounds of intense competition.