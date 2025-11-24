Despite AUS-X Open Win, Jett Lawrence Still Searching for Improvements

So, back to America, you're an incredible rider, you're really good on a dirt bike. Do you have things, though where you're like, “I want to work on this.” Like, obviously the bike. Obviously, we're always trying to get the bike better, but you yourself, like, your only weakness that I can think of is you take a little while to get going sometimes. Just you just want to get settled in before you go into warp speed. But I don't even know if that's a weakness. That's more just, “I know I can win this if I'm cautious.” But do you have anything you want to work on before Anaheim 1?

Honestly, it's a pretty simple thing of just doing more laps. You know, when you don't know what you're working on, but your body naturally fixes things for me. The more laps you do, you will start to naturally go off of instinct and just the more time and I think getting that will just be spending more time doing laps. You know, the more laps you do, the more time you get with the bike. You can look at things and go look at the texture of the dirt and go, "Okay, it's going to be like this. I can do this position. I can give it this much." And this makes it almost a little easier to ride, I would say. So, I think for me, just more track time. And then obviously I think we still got some work to do on the suspension a bit.

That's a never-ending thing.

Yeah. Which, I mean, I think I was talking to you, either you or someone else yesterday about, like, I think that's a never-ending story. You know, you're always trying to tweak your suspension to make it better, but you're never going to have it perfect.

The one thing that drove me crazy when I was a mechanic was, we would go to the Yamaha test track, Chad [Reed], [David] Vuillemin, [Tim] Ferry, and they would ride the same six-inch groove around the track that they had down pack. They could ride this track with their eyes closed and it was a six-inch groove, you know, the perfect lines. And I'd always be like, "Hey man, like, you guys should go inside there and single double instead of triple. And you should try to ride a whole lap doing I don't know." Do you do that or do you guys fall into that trap that I used to shake my head at?

So, the biggest thing, I do the same because of one thing. So, you're so used to that line, so you know the bike, what it does in that line and when you change something different on suspension, you want to feel the difference. And if you take a different line, it brings into, "Oh I haven't been there. Was it that dirt just of the loose stuff or was it the bike?" So, you generally take the exact same lines, just so you know because you can feel the reaction of like, "Hey, I did the exact same thing, but that kind of sent me a little more, like the rear kind of kicked back a bit more, or like it kind of had a felt it hit a hard spot or kind of went through and then just kind of didn't come back." And you get you get a better feeling of it because you know what the bike does. You're so used to that that rhythm, that line, with your legs, your arms, stuff like that. So, it's more, I think it's better when you keep on the same line. Then, I think at the end of the day, you go, "All right, let's test it when I'm not used to a section." You do different lines [than] you might race. You cut down here, cut down there to really test, at the end of the day. You go, "Yeah, this is better" because it might be great on that line. Then try and race it because we raced here and then we practice and it's like, "Oh, it doesn't work."