Let's start with Ryder DiFrancesco, and I think about some of those breakout rides you had in 2025. RedBud kind of came out of nowhere, I got to interview you up there after fast qualifier and I'm like, "Where did this come from?" You followed that up with some success, but a crash there in Las Vegas as well. But talk about your season and how are you going to capitalize on that and kind of finish in 2026?

Ryder DiFrancesco: Yeah, I started off the season with two great rides in supercross. And I was looking just to build from there. And some, some unlucky situation happened at the test track and was sidelined for a little bit. Came back from outdoors and thought I was ready, but yeah, I think you just you have to race all year and to be up there with those guys and right around RedBud came around and I started feeling really good on the bike again. And I think that's where you've seen some fast qualifiers and some good finishes. So, if I can just start the season and race the whole season and be up there with those guys. Yeah, that's really my goal for 26.

Should be a great one. Let's transition now to Casey Cochran and Casey, I think about that Hangtown, your first time ever to that racetrack fastest qualifier and so much potential from there. And I think everybody, you think about Spring Creek, everybody's kind of waiting on the arrival of Casey Cochran. And we got a glimpse of that at Spring Creek. Is that what you think about during those training days in the off-season and preparing for 2026? Do you think about that Spring Creek ride of what you're capable of?

Casey Cochran: Yeah. For sure. I mean, obviously you think about highlights to give you motivation. And, you know, I even go back and watch that race sometimes and kind of be like, “Okay, this is some motivation” because I know I want to get back to that. And I know I can, I know I'm capable and I know it's in me. Yeah, just battled some injuries recently. Unfortunately, all last year kind of banged up and now I haven't raced since High Point. So yeah, just super excited to get back behind the gate. Yeah, just scratching at the bit, ready to go. So, yeah, I know I believe in myself, and I know the whole team around me believes in me. So yeah, I'm excited to get back out there and show everyone what we can do.

Well, you definitely created some believers, I think not only you, but everybody else as well. And to your left, newcomer Daxton Bennick. Listen, this 2025 East Coast season started out fantastic, on the podium, and I think there's so much hype and it was such a deep East Coast and everybody was like, “We didn't really talk about Bennick and there he is.” When you think about 2026, you go back to that opening round of “I can do this. I can be a podium guy again.”

Daxton Bennick: Yeah. For sure, had a really good, strong off-season and kind of showed it for the for the first round. And I was happy with that and then I got knocked out unfortunately that week and really just tried to build myself back up. And I was kind of getting to that point again. I had a good ride in Birmingham and yeah, really just comes down to putting it all together, but obviously I crashed in the middle of supercross and then missed the last five rounds. So yeah, I know it's there, but I'm really excited to be on this team and with all the people around me, I think it's going to be good.

Well, one of the youngest 250 teams in the paddock, but there is a lot of talent on the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna factory racing team. Well, there you have it. What an exciting lineup for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna factory racing team. And I know you guys are wondering about availability on that FC 450 and FC 250 Factory Edition. They will be available in dealers in December of 2025, and for the rest of the team, they will be available at Anaheim on January 10th to kick off the 2026 Super Motocross World Championship.