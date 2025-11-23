Results Archive
Watch: 2025 THOR Mini O’s RacerTV Stream

November 23, 2025, 7:15am
Gainesville, FL THOR Mini O'sTHOR Winter Olympics

The week-long THOR Mini O's event kicks off on Sunday. Supercross racing starts Sunday and runs through Tuesday, then motocross practice is on Wednesday, followed by motocross racing starting on Thursday and running through Saturday afternoon. You can tune into RacerTV's live broadcast for free all week long, starting at 7:15 a.m. Eastern/4:15 a.m. Pacific on Sunday. The broadcast will start the same time each day.

  • Mini Os

    THOR Mini O's

     Live Now
    • Day 1 
      Live
      November 23 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 2 
      Live
      November 24 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 3 
      Live
      November 25 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 4 
      Live
      November 26 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 5 
      Live
      November 27 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 6 
      Live
      November 28 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 7 
      Live
      November 29 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
