The Aus-X Open is the crown jewel of the Boost Mobil Australian Supercross series and last night in Melbourne, the race didn’t disappoint. With attendance somewhere around 30,000, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence rebounded from a disappointing Paris SX last week to sweep his heat race, the Superpole and then both 10 lap main events.

“Honestly you’d say the riding side of thing was boring but you’d never complain about it,” said Jett after the race. Jett had mentioned he had a plan of how he hoped things would go, and it pretty much all became reality. “As long as I get good starts, execute my laps and have fun, it’ll be a good race. I enjoyed my time out there and it created a core fun memory for me.”

Privateer Aussie rider and veteran Matt Moss pulled both holeshots and led some laps, giving Jett (and others) a bit of fits and had a strong night. Still, once the #18 home-nation hero put his Honda in front, it was a walk in the park. Jett was one of the few to put a 3-4 rhythm lane together alongside the start which helped as well. In fact, he actually over jumped it early and made it look like he was going for a five! He said that was just an accident as he adjusted to the steepness of the takeoff ramp. Just another day for Jett, and of course, his whoop speed was impressive.