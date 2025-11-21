THOR Mini O’s: 2024 Review and 2025 Riders to Watch Preview

This text appeared in the THOR Mini O's souvenir program.

From sunrise motos to late-day finishes, the Mini O’s turn Thanksgiving into a weeklong test of nerve and endurance. Here's a look at what happened last year and a preview of things to come.

For more than half a century, the THOR Mini O’s presented by Pro Circuit event has been one of the biggest amateur motocross races in the country. The once “Winter Olympics” has turned into a weeklong extravaganza of racing and camaraderie. Riders learn the tight, banked berms and timing of supercross racing, then switch to the all-out speed required to pass on the hills of the motocross track. Riders typically debut their new looks for the upcoming year at this event, as we often see the jump to the next class and/or bike here. The gates drop on the week, and a big Thanksgiving feast mid-week reminds everyone to be grateful for what they have, but the action does not stop from sunup to sundown.

Although the Mini O’s event has changed from what it was originally, the basis of the event remains the same: to see which riders are the best in their class in different racing disciplines. The best overall score combined in SX and MX wins the class Olympiad award. So, here is a brief recap of what happened last year, plus a bunch of names to follow this go-round.

2024 Recap and Highlights

Caden Dudney was coming off a huge week at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and was a rider to watch at last year’s Mini O’s event. Then, he switched brands—from Kawasaki to Yamaha—putting even more of a spotlight on the young up-and-coming competitor. Following a jump from Team Green to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, Dudney debuted his new, BLU CRU #40 YZ250F in stellar fashion, winning four total titles throughout the week: 250 A and 250 Pro Sport in both SX and MX. He also finished third overall in both disciplines in the 450 Pro Sport class and won the Dunlop Silver Tire Award. Landen Gordon had four total runner-up finishes in 2024 as a member of Team Green Kawasaki.

In what would be his big final amateur event, Avery Long claimed both the SX and MX titles in 450 Pro Sport, as he turned his focus to prepping for the 250SX West Division Championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Landon Hartz (Yamaha) won five total B titles before jumping to the A class for ’25.