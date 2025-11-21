Ricky Carmichael Inducted Into Florida Sports Hall of Fame

In international competition, Carmichael cemented his legacy as a worldwide phenom leading Team USA to 3 victories in the Motocross of Nations, in which he won the individual overall in each.

To top off his incredible racing career, RC earned 3 X-Games Gold Medals, all in-a-row from 2007-2009 in Moto X racing and the Moto X Step Up competitions. He also is credited with 19 top-10 finishes in his NASCAR career, making starts in cars and trucks.

The SMX League congratulates Ricky on his induction to the Florida Sports Hall of Fame and thanks him for his many contributions to the sport.

Images: CONVRG Media