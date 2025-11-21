Results Archive
How to Watch AUS-X Open and THOR Mini O's

November 21, 2025, 11:00am
Gainesville, FL THOR Mini O'sTHOR Winter Olympics

This weekend, the AUS-X Open round of the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship takes place. The fourth round of the five-round schedule takes place on Saturday, November 22, at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Here in the United States of America, the race will be broadcasted on DAZN and Racer Network, starting at 2 a.m. Eastern Saturday morning/11 p.m. Pacific time Friday night.

Check out the Instagram below for information on how to view the AUS-X Open based on the country you live in.

And the week-long THOR Mini O's event kicks off on Sunday. Supercross racing starts Sunday and runs through Tuesday, then motocross practice is on Wednesday, followed by motocross racing starting on Thursday and running through Saturday afternoon. You can tune into RacerTV's live broadcast for free all week long, starting at 7:15 a.m. Eastern/4:15 a.m. Pacific on Sunday. The broadcast will start the same time each day.

TV | Online Schedule

AUS-X Open

THOR Mini O's

  • Mini Os

    THOR Mini O's

     Saturday, November 22
    • Day 1 
      Live
      November 23 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 2 
      Live
      November 24 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 3 
      Live
      November 25 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 4 
      Live
      November 26 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 5 
      Live
      November 27 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 6 
      Live
      November 28 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 7 
      Live
      November 29 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
