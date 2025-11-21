Five-Rider 2026 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing SMX Team Announced

As for Stewart and Hampshire, Stewart won the Tampa SX in his home state of Floria back in February and just won King of Paris SX honors last weekend. He looks to carry that momentum into the new season as Hampshire, who had an underrated debut 450 season in Pro Motocross this summer, makes the jump to 450SX for the first time. Hampshire self-admitted he might have a steep learning curve in 450SX, but you know he will give it his all each weekend.

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing SMX team on target for 2026

An expanded five-rider mix of experience and youth set for SMX World Championship

Formally announced in conjunction with the SMX League earlier today, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team proudly enters the 2026 SMX World Championship series with a stacked five-rider roster led by 450 Class teammates Malcolm Stewart and RJ Hampshire, as well as the young and talented 250 trio of Ryder DiFrancesco, Casey Cochran and Daxton Bennick.

Stewart and Hampshire will both be onboard the new Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, while DiFrancesco, Cochran and Bennick will be equipped with the latest Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition machines. All five riders will contest the entire 28 regular season races of the indoor stadium season of AMA Supercross and the outdoor season of Pro Motocross, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, culminating in the post-season SMX Playoffs and World Championship Final.

The experienced 33-year-old Stewart will enter his fifth-consecutive year racing the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, determined to build upon the form that saw him earn a first-career 450SX victory at his home round in Tampa, Florida. He finished fourth in the final championship standings indoors, with a total of three podiums to his credit.

"It's really, really exciting to be back with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for 2026," Stewart commented. "I feel like for myself, it's been a career year, these guys are awesome to work with, and I'm just really glad that we came to a mutual agreement to renew the deal into the new year. I can't wait to make more memories with this team down the road, so I'm already getting ready for A1 and hopefully for another strong year together."