RacerTV Set to Broadcast 54th Annual Thor Mini O’s from Gatorback Cycle Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (November 20, 2025) - The 54th Annual Thor Mini O’s presented by Pro Circuit kicks off this Sunday, November 23 at the iconic Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida. Dunlop Motorcycle Tires continues to bring you FREE access via RacerTV.com to catch all the heart-pounding action LIVE and online. RacerTV’s comprehensive broadcast makes it easy to follow the next generation of talent as they compete for glory in this iconic Thanksgiving tradition.

As one of the most storied amateur motocross events in the U.S., the Mini O’s attract around 1,500 riders who battle it out over a week of racing. RacerTV is set to bring high quality, extensive racing coverage of the world’s best riders racing at the 2025 Mini O’s. Fans can tune in daily for the live broadcasts starting at 7:15 am EST each day.

Sunday through Tuesday will focus on Supercross heats and main event racing with Motocross motos kicking off on Wednesday and running through Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon.