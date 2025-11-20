Key Insights from RFN’s Roundtable on Electric Off-Roading at EICMA 2025

Milan, Italy — During EICMA 2025, RFN, an innovative brand incubated by Zhejiang Apollo Sports Technology Co., Ltd., emerged as a leading dirt bike manufacturer in the premium electric off-road vehicle sector. The company organized a groundbreaking roundtable discussion titled “Beyond Performance, Infinite Control.” This event served as a collaborative forum for key dealers from France, Austria, and the UK, alongside notable professional racers Benni and Tommy. Together, they delved into the technological shifts reshaping electric off-road vehicles and the evolving philosophy of control and rider experience in this dynamic industry.

A Paradigm Shift in Riding Experience

The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as RFN introduced the Warrior Race, their innovative concept model, recognized as the world’s first intelligent electric off-road racing platform. The discussion emphasized the redefinition of control within electric off-road riding. “Control transcends the mere aspect of speed; it’s about establishing a profound connection with the motorcycle,” an RFN spokesperson highlighted. This viewpoint challenges conventional wisdom about performance, indicating that the future of electric off-roading hinges on the intricate relationship between rider and machine.

Unveiling Cutting-Edge Technology

At the core of the Warrior Race lies the E-RACE DRIVE PRO system, enhanced by the APP Cloud Intelligent Management Platform. This proprietary system supports real-time ride data logging and adaptive tuning, empowering riders with unparalleled control and allowing immediate feedback and adjustments to the bike's performance.

The Warrior Race operates with a displacement power of 460V and boasts a maximum power output of 60 kW (81 hp) along with an impressive 1080 Nm of torque, ensuring outstanding acceleration and off-road capabilities. “Imagine having a co-pilot that anticipates your every action,” one RFN engineer described. This transformative approach to control elevates the riding experience, positioning the bike as a valuable companion rather than just a mode of transport.