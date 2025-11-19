But talk about the difference between sprint Enduro and GNCC. And which one do you favor?

Yeah. So, sprint is like more of a moto style race in the off-road world. It's a Saturday Sunday event. And then there's an enduro test and then a cross test. So, it's like one track is all grass and then one in the woods. And then you do three each on Saturday. So, you do six tests Saturday, six tests Sunday, like three grass, three woods. And it's just you're racing the clock like you go as fast as you can, it's usually like a six-mile track. At the end of the end of the weekend, whoever went the fastest and has the lowest time wins. And then the GNCCs, obviously we race for two hours in the woods, you deal with lappers. There's just a lot of factors that can play into those two hours. So, I don't know. I definitely have been working really hard over the last few years to get good at GNCC, so I definitely favor them as of now. And then like the Sprint Enduros like Brandy Richards, man, that's like, that's her gig! And she kind of pushed me to a different level. Racing those with her in ’23 ‘24. We raced those together. So, I'm really grateful for that. I've learned a lot from her. But yeah, I would definitely say I favor the GNCC for sure.

When you're racing like a GNCC, you have like a rabbit in front of you. Possibly you have somebody coming behind you, you don't want them to pass you. And during those enduros, you're like, “I don't know if this person's been going faster than me or not.” Is there more of a competition when you're out there in the GNCC, like as far as in your head?

Yeah, honestly, I think for myself, the sprint enduros is more of a mind game because, say I start first and then the person behind me waits 10 seconds instead of 15 and they're a little closer than the last test. And it's so hard to just get out of your head and just race yourself out there and not think behind you. At the GNCC I have my mechanic and our team manager and all these people with pit boards telling me where everybody is. I don't have to think about it. And obviously we all start together. But yeah, the sprint enduros man, those can be a real mind game.

Why does anybody want to do ISDE? That just looks like, “I just want to go somewhere so I can suffer on a dirt bike.”

[Laughs] Yeah. We do everything after we impound our bikes. We are the only people allowed to touch it. Like tire changes, air filters. If something goes wrong, it's all on us. Like we all have mechanics at every check that can walk us through whatever. But it's all on us after those bikes are impounded for six days. It's such a rush because you get done with the test, and then you have to get through your transfer in an X amount of time. And like the transfer is, it's not easy. You know, like you could be looking off the side of a cliff and just praying to God that you don't fall off, you know? And you have to show up for your team. Man, that event itself is so exhausting. Like the riding, the mental, all of it as a whole is just insane.