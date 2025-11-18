Official: Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis to Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team for 2026 SMX
The Troy Lee Designs and Ducati Corse connection was introduced earlier this year at the 2025 Anaheim 1 SX season opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Then, the official partnership with Red Bull was announced in late October, with the official introduction of the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team.
Now, the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) roster has officially been announced as well, although these two names have been linked to this team for several months. Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis will complete the SMX team roster, with the duo set to debut the Ducati Desmo450 MX in 2026 supercross. Barcia joins the team after a handful of years with the Troy Lee Designs GasGas squad (familiar team personnel) as Ferrandis departed from the Phoenix Racing Honda team after two years together.
We saw Antonio Cairoli debut the Desmo450 MX in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) back in 2024, then he also debuted the machine in the United States of America in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer (RedBud and Spring Creek). But 2026 will be the first full year of U.S. AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SMX Playoffs racing for the Italian brand. In a busy off-season heading into the new year, this Ducati team will be one of the several stories to follow when the gates drop January 10, 2026 in Angel Stadium.
The following press release is from the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team:
Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Officially Set to Take on the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Season with Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis.
Corona, CA – After months of anticipation, Troy Lee Designs, Red Bull, and Ducati Corse Off-Road are proud to officially announce the launch of their factory race team, set to make its long-awaited debut with Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis.
What began as a conversation between two passionate racing visionaries, Troy Lee and Paolo Ciabatti, has evolved into a full-scale factory effort as Ducati embarks on its first U.S. Supercross campaign.
Carrying the banner into this new chapter will be a powerful rider lineup. Longtime Troy Lee Designs premier athlete Justin “BAM BAM” Barcia returns with momentum after a strong 2025 campaign, where he earned four Top 5 finishes and twenty Top 10 finishes, despite missing seven rounds due to injury. Known for his aggressive riding style and electric fan following, Barcia is eager to unleash the Ducati Desmo450 MX under the factory tent.
“I am absolutely amped to be joining the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team,” said Justin Barcia. “It’s exciting to be back with the TLD crew and reunite with so many familiar faces I’ve shared great memories with. This is a fantastic opportunity and I’m ready to learn, push the new bike, and fight for podiums and race wins.
Joining Barcia is Dylan Ferrandis, a former 250 Supercross and 450 Motocross Champion whose raw speed and technical precision have earned him a respected reputation in the sport. Known for his relentless work ethic and championship pedigree, Ferrandis brings serious depth to Ducati’s debut season effort.
“I’m very happy for the opportunity to race Ducati’s first season in the U.S.,” said Dylan Ferrandis. “It’s such an iconic brand, and I’m stoked to be reunited with Troy Lee Designs – they were one of my first sponsors back in my 85cc days in Europe. The bike feels incredible, and with the team, Factory Connection, and everyone involved, I have no doubt we can achieve great results.”
With speed, grit, and proven pedigree, Barcia and Ferrandis are set to carry the torch for Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing and shake up the competition.
Leading the program is Team Manager Josh Wisenor, who carries with him a legacy of success built through the years in the moto industry and brings championship-level experience and leadership to the team. Working closely alongside him is Rick “Ziggy” Zielfelder, whose deep involvement in the development of the Ducati Desmo450 MX has been pivotal to the bike’s readiness for its Supercross debut.
“It’s been a privilege to build the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team from the ground up,” said Wisenor. “We’ve assembled an all-star crew, and with Ducati’s full commitment, we’re ready to make history. The Desmo450 MX has come a long way in development, and we can’t wait to show what it can do when the gate drops at Anaheim.
At the heart of the program is Troy Lee himself who is a lifelong racer, artist, and innovator whose vision continues to push the boundaries of performance and design.
“This is truly a dream come true,” said Troy Lee. “From painting helmets in my house, to a 22-year partnership with Red Bull, to now launching a 450 factory race program with Ducati, bringing these three iconic brands together is beyond what I ever imagined. It’s also an honor to represent Ducati, especially in their 100th year, and to bring their off-road program to the U.S. Our team is ready, our riders are fired up, and I can’t wait to see that first gate drop at Anaheim 1.”
The team also acknowledges the incredible partners who helped make this historic effort possible. From Red Bull and Ducati Corse to a world-class list of supporting sponsors, each has played a vital role in turning vision into reality. Special recognition goes to Chip Ganassi Racing, whose collaboration and technical support have elevated the team’s approach to professional race operations and development, and to PPG, a longtime supporter that has always believed in Troy’s creative vision and commitment to pushing design forward in motorsports.
As the newest factory presence in the paddock, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing marks a new era in American motocross, one defined by innovation, artistry, and an unrelenting drive to compete.
The team will make its official debut January 10, 2026, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, as the 2026 SMX season gets underway.
Main image by Mitch Kendra