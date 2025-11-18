Jordon Smith and the Triumph Factory Racing Team have posted an update after Smith’s crash at the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) finale. Smith had a big crash in qualifying that resulted in a dislocated shoulder, which the Alpinestars medical crew was able to help put back into place. Somehow, Smith still raced that night and finished 10-7 for sixth overall, earning seventh in the 250SMX championship standings.

In an Instagram video yesterday, the Triumph Factory Racing Team announced Smith underwent shoulder surgery to fix issues from that SMX finale crash. Smith, who is reported to be making the jump to the 450SX Class in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, said he will “miss the first part of the supercross season.”

Smith said in the video:

“Unfortunately, from my crash in Las Vegas whenever I dislocated my shoulder, I went home and had an MRI on it, and I had some damage to it and tore my rotator cuff and my labrum whenever my shoulder came out. So, that’s unfortunate. The doctors felt like I needed to get it fixed to get back to come back to 100 percent and ensure that there are no more dislocations, so got it fixed. I’m on the mend now. I’m about five weeks out of surgery now, trying to do everything I can to get back as quick as possible. I’ve got a hyperbaric chamber here now to lay in every day and try to do everything I can to get back and miss as little time as possible. As of right now, it looks like I’m going to miss the first part of the supercross season, but I hope to be back as soon as we can and get back on the gate racing.”

The team is expected to have Austin Forkner and Jalek Swoll in 250SX then Mikkel Haarup race the TF 450-X in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

The full Instagram post/video is below.