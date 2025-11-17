Tom Vialle Talks Paris SX, Switch to Honda CRF450R, and More

Tom Vialle made his debut with the Honda HRC MXGP program over the weekend at the 42nd Paris Supercross in his home country of France. The two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion, and now two-time 250SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion, won the Prince of Paris honors in 2024.

Vialle's return to France got off to a rough start, as he went long in a rhythm section on lap one of race one and slammed into fellow Honda rider Jett Lawrence in the turn that followed. Lawrence was bumped off the track in the incidental move, and Vialle hit his face hard on the handlebars. Vialle would finish 11-5-4-3-5-4-5 for 33 total points and sixth overall over the two-day Paris SX event. Afterwards, our Steve Matthes caught up with Vialle to talk about his switch to Honda, his weekend, American food vs European food, and more.

Racer X: Tom, before we talk about your weekend, how's the bike? What do you think of the Honda 450?

Tom Vialle: Pretty happy, yeah. I felt pretty great all weekend. Kept on learning every moto. And we didn't start the best way first moto, that was a shame. I just over jumped a little bit and I took out Jett, by accident, of course.

Did you talk to him? He knew it was an accident, right?

Yeah, I think on the track he didn't know, but after, obviously, we changed together like really close [pits were close], so I said sorry and he was like, “All good.” I mean I couldn't do anything like I had no choice.

You still thought you were on a 250. [Laughs]

Yeah, I don't know. I barely, maybe gassed a little bit too much and then… so I hit my mouth pretty hard actually, but I was fine. Yeah, I'm pretty happy with the rhythm. I was not far all weekend. Jett and Malcolm were actually pretty fast, a little bit faster than Coop and Hunter and I, I think, but yeah, I was pretty happy.

Nice to lead laps in the final one, right?

I was actually after the second main my legs were really tired. I was beating Coop the second main quite a lot and I was like pretty tired and I was like, okay, I think I did three or four laps in the lead and I got really tired in the last main.

What does the Honda do well so far that you like over the KTM. Is there something that where you first got on it and you were like, “Oh, I like this?”

Yeah, I mean, I would say traction and on the bumps on the angle is a lot better on that part. I mean also the KTM, don't get me wrong, it's also a good bike. But I feel comfortable on the bike like straight away when I jumped on the bike, I felt comfortable. I only did two or three weeks on the bike before showing up here, so I'm riding with the best in the world, so it's not easy to compare be close to them, but I feel like I did pretty good.