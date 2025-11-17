Three-time GNCC WXC Champ, Rachael Archer to move back home to New Zealand

After seven years of competing in the United States of America, New Zealand’s Rachael Archer took to social media this week to say her time here has come to an end and she will be returning home. With three WCX Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) championships, one NEPG National Enduro championship and one Sprint Enduro championship, her time here was well spent, raising the bar for women’s racing.

Read her statement on Instagram below, but take note, this is not a retirement announcement. Archer still plans on racing both off-road and motocross in Australia, which is much closer to home for her, as well as competing in ISDE. Archer also announced she is pregnant, with her and fiancé Jack expecting their first child in 2026. Best of luck to Rachael in the future!