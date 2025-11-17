Results Archive
Malcolm Stewart Becomes 28th Different Rider to Win King of Paris Honors

Malcolm Stewart Becomes 28th Different Rider to Win King of Paris Honors

November 17, 2025, 4:00pm
Nanterre, France Paris SupercrossParis Supercross

Malcolm Stewart took the Paris Supercross King of Paris honors over the weekend. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider finished 1-1-1-2-2-1 for eight total points to take the crown. At the 42nx Paris SX, Stewart become the 28th different rider to win the King of Paris honors. He also joined his brother James Stewart as a Paris SX winner, as James won the event in 2008.

Since the first event in 1984, there have been a total of 28 different riders to claim King of Paris honors (previously known as King of Bercy), with only nine total riders taking the crown at least twice.

Check out the King of Paris honors from each year, and the other multi-time King of Paris winners below as well.

Riders to Win King of Paris Honors by Year

YearKing of ParisBrand
2025Malcolm StewartHusqvarna
2024Cooper WebbYamaha
2023Jett LawrenceHonda
2022Ken RoczenHonda
2021Marvin MusquinKTM
2020NO EVENT - COVID-19
2019Justin BarciaYamaha
2018Jason AndersonHusqvarna
2017Marvin MusquinKTM
2016Marvin MusquinKTM
2015Weston PeickYamaha
2014Eli TomacHonda
2013Justin BarciaHonda
2012Jake WeimerKawasaki
2011Kyle ChisholmYamaha
2010Justin BarciaHonda
2009Justin BraytonYamaha
2008James StewartYamaha
2007Chad ReedYamaha
2006Christophe PourcelKawasaki
2005Andrew ShortHonda
2004Andrew ShortHonda
2003David VuilleminYamaha
2002Grant LangstonKTM
2001David VuilleminYamaha
2000David VuilleminYamaha
1999David VuilleminYamaha
1998Larry WardSuzuki
1997Jeff EmigKawasaki
1996Ryan HughesKawasaki
1995Jeremy McGrathHonda
1994Mike LaRoccoKawasaki
1993Jeremy McGrathHonda
1992Jeff StantonHonda
1991Jean-Michael BayleHonda
1990Jean-Michael BayleHonda
1989Ricky JohnsonHonda
1988Jeff WardKawasaki
1987Ricky JohnsonHonda
1986David BaileyHonda
1985Johnny O'MaraHonda
1984 (2nd event)Johnny O'MaraHonda
1984 (first event)David BaileyHonda
David Vuillemin
David Vuillemin MotoVerte

Multiple Time Winners

Total WinsYearKing of Paris
42003David VuilleminYamaha
2001
2000
1999
32021Marvin MusquinKTM
2017
2016
32019Justin BarciaYamaha
2013Honda
2010Honda
22005Andrew ShortHonda
2004
21995Jeremy McGrathHonda
1993
21991Jean-Michael BayleHonda
1990
21989Ricky JohnsonHonda
1987
21986David BaileyHonda
1984 (first event)
21985Johnny O'MaraHonda
1984 (2nd event)

Main image by Jey Crunch

