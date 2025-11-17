For the third year in a row, Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence has traveled to France during the off-season to race the Paris Supercross. Hunter’s night started off strong, taking the Superpole and then finishing second in the second race behind Malcolm Stewart. In the third and final race of the night (day one) Hunter was again running second when he had a big get off in the whoops. As the medics tended to him it seemed unlikely that Hunter would line back up for night two. But as a testament to his toughness and commitment, Hunter was back out there the next day, finishing fourth overall. Steve Matthes was able to talk to him after the race to check on his health status and get his take on the weekend.

Racer X: Hunter Lawrence, listen, I was surprised you raced today because that was a big one on Saturday. So, good job racing today. You could tell that you were just circulating and getting it done.

Hunter Lawrence: Yeah, I'm happy I could ride today as well. I wasn't sure how I'd be. Thankful to keep Eric [Peronnard] happy. Rule number one at these races, keep the promoters happy. Yeah, we were just, I mean, you've seen it, compared to yesterday,

Was it like just overall like soreness or just did your head or?

Yeah, I mean, dude, kudos to the Alpinestars SM10 helmet. Like I had a gaping hole through the helmet, and I have no scuffs on my head. Obviously little sore head, but not, I mean, it's scary, like I should have a hole in my head, so thankfully for that, and then just my right arm, like, all the backside of it's just like a water balloon right now, so just tough to ride with that. But I mean, I could do enough, you know, get out there and still get some good practice laps in, and no, it was good. I take the riding from yesterday, Superpole, even the motos, how I was riding up until the crash. Crash was just one of those things. The whoops were abnormally large this year and I, just getting into it, had a bit of a shitty run out of the corner, the rut kind of caved in, and then trying to drive through the first three, and I think on like the fourth one, my front wheel just missed the tip of it. And as I've gone to extend, like, commit to put it on the next one, as you do, the rear wheel spun as I've pretty much pushed all my chips in on that one to get traction. I get bouncer front like I need to get to that front because they're so deep, right? So, yeah, it was pretty scary that one.