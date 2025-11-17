Last year, Cooper Webb earned the King of Paris honors and then went on to win the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. He came into 2025 Paris Supercross giving fans a preview of what’s to come in January at A1, running the #1 with the red plate. While things did not go as well for Webb this year (Malcolm Stewart was on fire!) he still came away with second overall. Not to mention he got to test his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine in race conditions and see what he needs to work on for the rest of the off-season. Steve Mattes was on site and caught up with him after the race.

Racer X: Okay, Cooper Webb couldn't quite repeat your title. I think you had a good weekend, not a great weekend, but you tell me.

Cooper Webb: Yeah, you're right. It was a solid weekend, but plenty of work to do for sure. But no, it's good. I think even to end the day with that last one was nice, led some laps, was a lot closer to the front and was able to hold off Jett, even though he probably could have quaded over my head if he chose to. But no, it was good. Overall, good weekend. Just always good to get some gate drops, see where we stand and what we need to do with the bike, and yeah, give us some good insight.

You mentioned to me that there was some stuff you'd change on your bike, but you couldn't just because you're not at home. Is that a little bit what you're talking about bugging you out there?

A little bit for sure. I think we're a little bit on the soft end, but we made a small change today that we were able to do here and stiffened up the rear a little bit, and that seemed to help, but yeah. I know Gilly [Ricky Gilmore], I called him last night and kind of told him what I was feeling, and he saw the same. So, he's awesome to work with and he's already got something for me Tuesday to try. So yeah, just like I said, it's one thing at the practice track and things feel sweet and then race comes, there’s a little more intensity, a little steeper jumps, that kind of thing, and obviously with the big whoops this weekend, you can't hide