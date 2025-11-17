2026 GNCC Racing Schedule Released

The 2026 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing schedule was announced late last week. The 13-round schedule starts in mid-February with the Big Buck GNCC in South Carolina but ends November 8 with the Buckwheat 100 GNCC in West Virginia. Typically, the Ironman GNCC in Indiana hosts the final round in late October, but there appears to be a change for next year! There are currently three TBA rounds - one each in March, April, and June. We are awaiting the full press release schedule announcement, but you can view the full schedule below.