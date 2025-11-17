Results Archive
WSX
WSX Buenos Aires City GP
News
Paris SX
Paris Supercross
News
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
News
Upcoming
Mini Os
THOR Mini O's
Sat Nov 22
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Australian GP
Sat Nov 29
News
Full Schedule

2026 GNCC Racing Schedule Released

November 17, 2025, 1:15pm
2026 GNCC Racing Schedule Released
Newburg, WV Buckwheat 100Progressive GNCC Racing

The 2026 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing schedule was announced late last week. The 13-round schedule starts in mid-February with the Big Buck GNCC in South Carolina but ends November 8 with the Buckwheat 100 GNCC in West Virginia. Typically, the Ironman GNCC in Indiana hosts the final round in late October, but there appears to be a change for next year! There are currently three TBA rounds - one each in March, April, and June. We are awaiting the full press release schedule announcement, but you can view the full schedule below.

* all times

Progressive GNCC Racing Schedule

2026 GNCC Schedule

GNCC Schedule
Read Now
December 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted