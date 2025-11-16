Well somewhat unexpectedly Rockstar Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart maybe rode even better today at the Paris Supercross than he did yesterday! That allowed him to claim his very first King of Paris crown. Stewart, who swept yesterday’s three main events, took the Superpole contest to start the day off, closely followed Honda HRC’s Jet Lawrence in the first two main events and then pulled from Jett, then caught and passed Yamaha’s Cooper Webb to win main three. His 1-1-1-2-2-1 scores were more than enough for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider to walk to the title ahead off Webb.

After a terrible night on Saturday, Jett Lawrence decided enough was enough on Sunday. He busted out a quad in one rhythm lane (Malcolm followed suit and they were the only two riders to do it) and laid down the law for the first two main events. But in the third one he wasn’t quite as good and ended up third behind Stewart and Webb. He might’ve gotten Webb there late but a lapper got in a way the last couple of laps. The Lawrences used stock engines at this race to make things easier on their team instead of having to build full race bikes. Jett said they were down six horsepower from usual, however, he also gave Stewart full credit for simply riding awesome and being the best man over the course of the weekend.