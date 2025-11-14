The Most Different #1s? (Mitch Kendra)

After seeing some images from press day today for the Paris SX, DC and I were commenting how unusual it is to see Jett Lawrence with the #18 and fully normal setup of black numbers and white number plate backgrounds. For the last several years, he has been #1 with either a red or purple background for his different classes in the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Jett has run the #1 in a lot of different races so far in the USA between his 250cc AMA Pro Motocross Championship, then his early success in the 450cc class as well, and he has also run a #1 plate at the Paris SX (2024) and the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (October 2025). This got me to thinking: is Jett Lawrence the rider to run a #1 plate in the most different series in history?

While SMX is three separate divisions technically, I’ve counted the SMX League as one series. Between all three classes in the 450SMX series (SX, MX, and the SMX Playoffs), plus his Paris and MXoN #1s, that has to be some kind of history, right?

DC brought up the fact that Ryan Dungey ran a #1 in both SX and MX, plus the MXoN (a couple of years). DC pointed out that Jean-Michel Bayle never ran the #1 in the FIM Motocross World Championship before coming to the U.S. He also mentioned that the trio of Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, and James Stewart often passed on the #1 to run their career numbers, #4, #22, and #7, respectively. Tom Vialle is a two-time MX2 Champion, running the #1 in the class once in 2021, and also wore the #1 as he defended his 250SX East Division Monster Energy AMA Supercross title this year. But he has not run #1 in MXoN. Tomac has been #1 in the U.S. several times and now will be #1 in WSX this weekend in his KTM debut. Cooper Webb has run the #1 in both 250 Pro Motocross and 450SX, as well as his debut as the #1 in Paris SX this weekend after last year’s win.

Jorge Prado has ran the #1 in both MX2 and MXGP but he has not won the MXoN with Team Spain, so no #1 plates there. Jeffrey Herlings has ran #1 plates in both MXGP classes as well but has never wore a #1 at MXoN. Aaron Plessinger wore the #1 in MXoN in 2023 but both of his 250cc titles in 2018 were followed by a move to the 450cc classes in 2019—and a new career number, #7. Zach Osborne ran a #1 in the summer of his title defense in both 250 and 450 Pro Motocross (2018 and 2021, respectively) but never got to be #1 at MXoN.

And speaking of Lawrence and Webb, we will see Jett wearing #18 again at the Anaheim 1 SX in January, but it will have purple backgrounds with yellow numbers as the defending SMX Champion. Webb will be #1, but he won't be wearing the red plate backgrounds that defending champions have customarily worn at round one. Instead, the new AMA rule is that no red plates will be worn until there is an actual points leader, which means we will be seeing red at round two.

Will Jett be #1 once again at MXoN in 2026 in France next fall? So, is Jett Lawrence the rider to run the #1 plates in the most different series? We might be missing some other multi-series #1s, so let us know in the comments section below!