Results Archive
WSX
WSX Buenos Aires City GP
News
Paris SX
Paris Supercross
News
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
News
Upcoming
Mini Os
THOR Mini O's
Sat Nov 22
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Australian GP
Sat Nov 29
News
Full Schedule
Photos: Round Four of EnduroCross in Redmond, Oregon

Photos: Round Four of EnduroCross in Redmond, Oregon

November 14, 2025, 7:00am

Check out some photos from the fourth round of the AMA EnduroCross Championship in Redmond, Oregon, courtesy of Jack Jaxson. Trystan Hart (KTM) took the overall win. Results are below.

View the:
Round 4 results
Full Championship standings

Photos by Jack Jaxson 

  • 7J9A1370
    7J9A1370
  • 7J9A1421
    7J9A1421
  • 7J9A1423
    7J9A1423
  • 7J9A1446
    7J9A1446
  • 7J9A1503
    7J9A1503
  • 7J9A1533
    7J9A1533
  • 7J9A1536
    7J9A1536
  • 7J9A1551
    7J9A1551
  • 7J9A1616
    7J9A1616
  • 7J9A1647
    7J9A1647
  • 7J9A1661
    7J9A1661
  • 7J9A1681
    7J9A1681
  • 7J9A1689
    7J9A1689
  • 7J9A1708
    7J9A1708
  • 7J9A1710
    7J9A1710
  • 7J9A1778
    7J9A1778
  • 7J9A1784
    7J9A1784
  • 7J9A1814
    7J9A1814
  • 7J9A1828
    7J9A1828
  • 7J9A1842
    7J9A1842
  • 7J9A1851
    7J9A1851
  • 7J9A1855
    7J9A1855
  • 7J9A1857
    7J9A1857
  • 7J9A1863
    7J9A1863
  • 7J9A1876-2
    7J9A1876-2
  • 7J9A1909
    7J9A1909
  • 7J9A1921-2
    7J9A1921-2
  • 7J9A1935
    7J9A1935
  • 7J9A1942
    7J9A1942
  • 7J9A1949
    7J9A1949
  • 7J9A1950
    7J9A1950
  • 7J9A1956
    7J9A1956
  • 7J9A1961-2
    7J9A1961-2
  • 7J9A1966
    7J9A1966
  • 7J9A1978-2
    7J9A1978-2
  • 7J9A1988
    7J9A1988
  • 7J9A1994-2
    7J9A1994-2
  • 7J9A1997-2
    7J9A1997-2
  • 7J9A2001-2
    7J9A2001-2
  • 7J9A2005
    7J9A2005
  • 7J9A2006-2
    7J9A2006-2
  • 7J9A2027
    7J9A2027
  • 7J9A2045-2
    7J9A2045-2
  • 7J9A2066
    7J9A2066
  • 7J9A2077-2
    7J9A2077-2
  • 7J9A2102
    7J9A2102
  • 7J9A2109-2
    7J9A2109-2
  • 7J9A2113-2
    7J9A2113-2
  • 7J9A2118-2
    7J9A2118-2
  • 7J9A2120-2
    7J9A2120-2
  • 7J9A2138-2
    7J9A2138-2
  • 7J9A2150
    7J9A2150
  • 7J9A2156-2
    7J9A2156-2
  • 7J9A2161
    7J9A2161
  • 7J9A2164
    7J9A2164
  • 7J9A2169
    7J9A2169
  • 7J9A2173
    7J9A2173
  • 7J9A2179
    7J9A2179
  • 7J9A2184
    7J9A2184
  • 7J9A2187
    7J9A2187
  • 7J9A2187-2
    7J9A2187-2
  • 7J9A2191
    7J9A2191
  • 7J9A2195
    7J9A2195
  • 7J9A2199
    7J9A2199
  • 7J9A2208
    7J9A2208
  • 7J9A2211
    7J9A2211
  • 7J9A2214
    7J9A2214
  • 7J9A2257
    7J9A2257
  • 7J9A2279
    7J9A2279
  • 7J9A2284
    7J9A2284
  • 7J9A2313
    7J9A2313
  • 7J9A2326
    7J9A2326
  • 7J9A2329
    7J9A2329
  • 7J9A2332
    7J9A2332
  • 7J9A2341
    7J9A2341
  • 7J9A2358
    7J9A2358
  • 7J9A2365
    7J9A2365
  • 7J9A2366
    7J9A2366
  • 7J9A2371
    7J9A2371
  • 7J9A2414
    7J9A2414
  • 8Y0A0256
    8Y0A0256
  • 8Y0A0561
    8Y0A0561
  • 8Y0A0565
    8Y0A0565
  • 8Y0A0567
    8Y0A0567
  • 8Y0A0581
    8Y0A0581
  • 8Y0A0583
    8Y0A0583
  • 8Y0A0604
    8Y0A0604
  • 8Y0A0606
    8Y0A0606
  • 8Y0A0615
    8Y0A0615
  • 8Y0A0620
    8Y0A0620
  • 8Y0A0626
    8Y0A0626
  • 8Y0A0639
    8Y0A0639
  • 8Y0A0678
    8Y0A0678
  • 8Y0A0684
    8Y0A0684
  • 8Y0A0685
    8Y0A0685
  • 8Y0A0687
    8Y0A0687
  • 8Y0A0691
    8Y0A0691
  • 8Y0A0698
    8Y0A0698
  • 8Y0A0713
    8Y0A0713
  • 8Y0A0715
    8Y0A0715
  • 8Y0A0721
    8Y0A0721
  • 8Y0A0724
    8Y0A0724
  • 8Y0A0728
    8Y0A0728
  • 8Y0A0753
    8Y0A0753
  • 8Y0A0761
    8Y0A0761
  • 8Y0A0762
    8Y0A0762
  • 8Y0A0764
    8Y0A0764
  • 8Y0A0766-2
    8Y0A0766-2
  • 8Y0A0768
    8Y0A0768
  • 8Y0A0770
    8Y0A0770
  • 8Y0A0781
    8Y0A0781
  • 8Y0A0784-2
    8Y0A0784-2
  • 8Y0A0786
    8Y0A0786
  • 8Y0A0792
    8Y0A0792
  • 8Y0A0793
    8Y0A0793
  • 8Y0A0794
    8Y0A0794
  • 8Y0A0800
    8Y0A0800
  • 8Y0A0806
    8Y0A0806
  • 8Y0A0807
    8Y0A0807
  • 8Y0A0816
    8Y0A0816
  • 8Y0A0830
    8Y0A0830
  • 8Y0A0832
    8Y0A0832
  • 8Y0A0834
    8Y0A0834
  • 8Y0A0836
    8Y0A0836
  • 8Y0A0837
    8Y0A0837
  • 8Y0A0848
    8Y0A0848
  • 8Y0A0850
    8Y0A0850
  • 8Y0A0856
    8Y0A0856
  • 8Y0A0862
    8Y0A0862
  • 8Y0A0865
    8Y0A0865
  • 8Y0A0875
    8Y0A0875
  • 8Y0A0944
    8Y0A0944
  • 8Y0A0966
    8Y0A0966
  • 8Y0A0976
    8Y0A0976
  • 8Y0A1018
    8Y0A1018
  • 8Y0A1022
    8Y0A1022
  • 8Y0A1029
    8Y0A1029
  • 8Y0A1045
    8Y0A1045
  • 8Y0A1048
    8Y0A1048
  • 8Y0A1064
    8Y0A1064
  • 8Y0A1074
    8Y0A1074
  • 8Y0A1084
    8Y0A1084
  • 8Y0A1086
    8Y0A1086
  • 8Y0A1088
    8Y0A1088
  • 8Y0A1090
    8Y0A1090
  • 8Y0A1092
    8Y0A1092
  • 8Y0A1099
    8Y0A1099
  • 8Y0A1101
    8Y0A1101
  • 8Y0A1104
    8Y0A1104
  • 8Y0A1106
    8Y0A1106
  • 8Y0A1109
    8Y0A1109
  • 8Y0A1111
    8Y0A1111
  • 8Y0A1116
    8Y0A1116
  • 8Y0A1117
    8Y0A1117
  • 8Y0A1118
    8Y0A1118
  • 8Y0A1121
    8Y0A1121
  • 8Y0A1126
    8Y0A1126
  • 8Y0A1128
    8Y0A1128
  • 8Y0A1130
    8Y0A1130
  • 8Y0A1141
    8Y0A1141
  • 8Y0A1175
    8Y0A1175
  • 8Y0A1177
    8Y0A1177
Read Now
December 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted