Tom Journet is our boots on the ground video guy for this weekend's Paris Supercross, the 42nd running of the event. Journet caught up to Cooper Webb, Marshal Weltin, and Romain Pape for a few quick quotes, then filmed some footage from Friday's press day riding sessions. Plus, a first look at Tom Vialle on his Honda HRC MXGP #16 CRF450R machine!

The longest-running off-season supercross race has provided fans an opportunity to watch riders from different series to test their SX skills. Plus, this race starts to get the hype built up for the Anaheim 1 SX in early January.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Main image by Jay Crunch