Lotte van Drunen and the De Baets MX Team Continue Their Partnership for 2026

November 13, 2025, 11:00am
TBA TBA MXGP (Feb 22)FIM Motocross World Championship

The following press release is from the De Baets MX Team:

Lotte Van Drunen and the De Baets MX Team Continue Their Partnership

Lotte Van Drunen and the De Baets MX Team will continue their collaboration in 2026. Over the past two years, their partnership has been very successful, resulting in two world titles together.

With the continued support of Yamaha, Van Drunen and the De Baets MX Team will aim for their third world title in 2026.

Team owner Danny de Baets commented:

“It’s great that we can once again count on Yamaha’s support in 2026. Our cooperation with Lotte Van Drunen has been excellent. We’ve had a fantastic year, and we’re happy to continue working together. The first steps toward 2026 have already been taken, and we’ll do everything possible over the winter months to be fully prepared for the new season. Everything will be done to make another push for the world title.”

Details about the rest of the 2026 line-up will be announced soon.

Lotte Van Drunen is currently focused on the Mini O’s in the United States, where she will compete in several classes during the week of November 22–29.

  • Mini Os

    THOR Mini O's

     Saturday, November 22
    • Day 1 
      Live
      November 23 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 2 
      Live
      November 24 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 3 
      Live
      November 25 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 4 
      Live
      November 26 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 5 
      Live
      November 27 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 6 
      Live
      November 28 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 7 
      Live
      November 29 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
New stories have been posted