Husqvarna Reveals Improved 2026 Factory Edition Models: Fitted with WP Pro Components Suspension
The following press release is from Husqvarna:
Husqvarna Mobility reveals improved Factory Edition models for 2026
Competition-focused machines now equipped with WP Pro Components for superior on-track performance
Husqvarna Mobility is excited to present its 2026 FC 250 Factory Edition and FC 450 Factory Edition machines, with both models now fitted with class-leading WP Pro Components suspension. Further technical updates include a new radiator cap and new fuel line protector, with each model assembled around a white frame and finished with the latest Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics.
With Malcolm Stewart claiming a 450SX Main Event victory in 2025 and RJ Hampshire winning the 2024 250SX West title, the current-generation models are undeniably competitive. Serving as the technical platform for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship, both the FC 250 Factory Edition and FC 450 Factory Edition motorcycles deliver pure performance on any racetrack.
To elevate the overall handling delivered by each Factory Edition model, the new WP Pro Components ensure factory-level performance. At the forefront of motocross suspension development, the XACT Pro 7548 forks feature cone valve technology, friction-optimized components, and full adjustability, including spring pre-load. At the rear, the WP XACT Pro 8950 shock offers class-leading comfort, traction, and damping for a confidence-inspiring experience on every circuit.
Additional refinements to the EMS, FMF Factory 4.1 muffler, and airbox – including a thicker Twin Air filter – improve rideability, while meeting the latest FIM and AMA decibel requirements. The FMF Factory 4.1 muffler is characterized by its blue-anodized body and carbon fiber end cap.
Confidence-inspiring traction on every riding surface is delivered by the Dunlop GEOMAX MX34 tires that are fitted to a strong, stylish, and durable Factory Racing wheel set. Riders can also tailor the ergonomics using the Factory Racing triple clamps, which offer two positions for the handlebar mounts. These can also be installed with or without rubber dampers for further customization.
Both Factory Edition models are equipped with a Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) and a front-fender-mounted GPS sensor. Once the owner of the machine pairs it with the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app, they can access pre-set engine maps tailored to a variety of track conditions. Each map can also be further refined if required then saved, with engine braking, Launch and Traction Control, and the Quickshifter settings all fully customizable.
A race-tested list of Technical Accessories and aftermarket components complete the build of each bike. Assured durability is delivered by the carbon fiber Factory Racing skid plate and Factory Racing front brake disc guard, while a Rekluse clutch cover and Factory Racing frame protectors add style and purpose.
Glossy white frames and the latest Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics create a distinctive aesthetic. Each bike also includes racing essentials such as the WP Factory Start Device, GUTS Factory Racing seat cover, ProTaper handlebars, and soft ODI grips.
2026 Technical Highlights
- New WP Pro Components XACT PRO 7548 front fork for progressive damping and precise handling
- New WP Pro Components XACT PRO 8950 shock absorber for superior comfort and traction
- New 2026 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing replica graphics applied using in-mold technology
- FMF Factory 4.1 titanium muffler
- New radiator cap features a threaded design for simplified coolant inspection
- New fuel filter protection cap prevents dirt from entering the fuel line quick lock system
- Connectivity Unit Offroad unlocks engine tuning options and analyses on-track performance once paired with the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app
- Multifunctional Map Select Switch houses the Traction Control, Launch Control, and Quickshifter buttons
- White powder-coated chromium molybdenum steel frame
- High performance and reliable Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems
- Factory Racing CNC-machined triple clamps offer adjustable offset [20 – 22 mm]
- Factory Racing wheel set assembled with black EXCEL Takasago rims and black-anodized CNC machined hubs
- Dunlop GEOMAX MX34 tires for confidence-inspiring grip on a wide range of surfaces
- 2K carbon composite skid plate for protection and durability
- 2K carbon composite Factory Racing front disc protector
- Semi-floating front brake disc
- Rekluse outer clutch cover for style and strength
- Factory Racing Frame Protection Kit for grip and frame protection
- WP Factory start device
- GUTS Factory Racing high-grip seat cover
- Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and bar pad
- Soft, gray ODI lock-on grips for maximum comfort
- Connectivity Unit Offroad compatible front fender for easy installation
- Gold chain
- Number 24 and 27 decals are included with the FC 450 Rockstar Edition for those who wish to create an RJ Hampshire or Malcolm Stewart replica machine
The competition-focused 2026 FC 250 Factory Edition and FC 450 Factory Edition offer a superior specification. Both combine premium components with championship-proven performance, eliminating the need for additional upgrades. The two models will arrive at authorized Husqvarna Mobility dealerships in December 2025.