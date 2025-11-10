Trystan Hart Extends EnduroCross Winning Streak to Three in Redmond Thriller
The following press release is from the AMA EnduroCross Series:
Defending Champion Battles Through Injury to Claim Round 4 Victory; Walker Shows Blistering Speed But Starts Cost Him Overall; Webb Returns to Podium
Redmond, Oregon – Trystan Hart proved why he's a champion, overcoming a significant arm injury suffered in practice to claim his third consecutive victory at Round 4 of the 2025 Slavens AMA EnduroCross Series presented by Progressive Insurance. The Red Bull FMF/KTM Factory Racing rider's 1-1-2 performance at the First Interstate Bank Center extended his championship lead to six points over Triumph Factory Racing's Jonny Walker, who demonstrated he has the speed to win but continues to struggle with starts that have cost him valuable championship points.
Hart's gutsy performance came after serious doubt about whether he could even compete. "I really didn't think the top two was in jeopardy tonight," Hart admitted post-race. "My arm was really, really not well after practice. Was not working, but I knew the adrenaline was gonna take over, and I was either gonna work, or it wasn't, and I kind of accepted that."
The championship math favored Hart's conservative approach in Moto 3, where Walker's aggressive pass – making contact as he forced his way by – gave the Triumph rider his first moto win of the night. But Hart's 1-1-2 scorecard trumped Walker's 2-2-1, securing the overall and the valuable championship points.
Factory Yamaha's Cody Webb continued his confidence rebuild with a third-place podium finish (6-3-3), demonstrating the speed and aggression that made him a four-time champion while managing the championship pressure with veteran poise
2025 Redmond EX PRO EndurCross Results
|Pos
|#
|Make
|Rider
|Hometown
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|1
|1
|KTM
|Trystan Hart
|Invermere, BC
|1st
|1st
|2nd
|2
|22
|Triumph
|Jonny Walker
|Keswick, UK
|2nd
|2nd
|1st
|3
|2
|Yamaha
|Cody Webb
|Indian Hills, CA
|6th
|3rd
|3rd
|4
|10
|Kawasaki
|Colton Haaker
|Coeur d Alene, ID
|4th
|4th
|4th
|5
|12
|Kawasaki
|Cooper Abbott
|Surprise, AZ
|3rd
|9th
|8th
|6
|53
|Fantic
|Braxton Hintze
|Nephi, UT
|8th
|8th
|5th
|7
|513
|Husqvarna
|Ryder Leblond
|New Florence, PA
|5th
|10th
|6th
|8
|15
|Beta
|Max Gerston
|New River, AZ
|7th
|5th
|9th
|9
|96
|Beta
|Tim Apolle
|Finne, GER
|10th
|7th
|7th
|10
|99
|Beta
|Branden Petrie
|Tomahawk, AB
|11th
|6th
|12th
|11
|575
|KTM
|Nick Thompson
|Goshen, UT
|9th
|11th
|10th
|12
|55
|Beta
|James Flynn
|Post Falls, AZ
|14th
|12th
|11th
|13
|56
|Rieju
|Marc Fernandez
|Barcelona, SPA
|12th
|14th
|13th
|14
|10x
|Husqvarna
|Niko Piazza
|Dalton Gardens, ID
|15th
|15th
|14th
|15
|6
|TM
|Ty Cullins
|Phoenix, AZ
|16th
|13th
|15th
|16
|110
|KTM
|Jaden Dahners
|Enumclaw, WA
|13th
|16th
|16th
Watch the full round four highlights below.
Hot Lap Qualifying: Walker's Speed Advantage
The night's drama began with hot lap qualifying, where the top 10 riders in championship points run individual timed laps to determine gate selection order for Moto 1. Walker demonstrated his raw speed advantage by posting the fastest time of 44.466 seconds, earning him first gate pick for the opening moto.
Colton Haaker qualified second with a 45.297, while the injured Hart managed third at 45.676 despite his compromised arm. Cooper Abbott (46.521) and Cody Webb (46.581) rounded out the top five qualifying positions.
The hot lap results would add bitter irony to Walker's evening – despite having the fastest qualifying time and first choice of gate position, the Triumph rider would struggle with starts throughout the night, ultimately costing him the overall victory.
EX PRO: Hart's Championship Management Under Adversity
Moto 1: Hart Defends Against Charging Walker
Despite Walker's blistering qualifying lap that earned him first gate pick, it was Ryder Leblond who grabbed the holeshot to start Moto 1. Hart's championship instincts kicked in immediately as he seized the lead before the green flag flew, overcoming his third-place qualifying position and injured arm to assume control of the race. Cooper Abbott slotted into third with Walker fourth as the pack thundered into the First Interstate Bank Center's technical obstacles.
Hart looked strong and hungry to extend his series lead, but Abbott had other ideas, initially fending off Walker's advances. The battle for second intensified after a few laps as Walker found his rhythm, making a decisive inside pass on Abbott through the rock garden to claim second place and set his sights on the injured Hart.
Walker's charge was relentless. After passing Abbott, the Triumph rider set the fastest lap of Moto 1 – a full second quicker than Hart – as he aimed to close the gap on the championship leader. Halfway through the race, Walker found himself on Hart's rear wheel, having successfully closed what had been a comfortable lead.
Despite the intense pressure and his compromised physical condition, Hart's championship experience showed through. Managing lap traffic expertly with one lap remaining, he maintained just enough distance to hold off Walker's charge and claim the Moto 1 victory.
Moto 2: Hart Capitalizes on Clean Air
The inverted start for Moto 2 put Ty Cullins on the holeshot, but Nick Thompson quickly moved past to assume the lead as the field completed the opening lap. Hart, starting deeper in the pack, wasted no time cutting through the field and pulled into second position behind Thompson, with championship rivals Walker and Webb in pursuit.
When Thompson made mistakes under pressure, Hart pounced, taking over the lead and establishing clean air ahead of the pack. With clear track ahead, Hart put on a clinic, riding mistake-free and maintaining championship-winning consistency despite his injury concerns. The white flag came out with Hart holding approximately a one-second gap over Walker. Hart crossed the finish line to claim the checkered flag for Moto 2, with Walker second and Webb running a strong third.
Moto 3: Walker's Aggressive Statement
Walker finally got the start he needed in Moto 3, grabbing the holeshot and looking to make it count. After qualifying fastest yet struggling in the first two motos, the Triumph rider demonstrated what happens when he combines his raw speed with proper race execution. But disaster struck immediately as Walker made a critical error in the rock pit, the mistake sending him back to mid-pack and handing Hart the advantage he needed.
Webb capitalized on Walker's misfortune, sticking with Hart in second position. But Walker's championship aspirations weren't finished. The Triumph rider regained his composure with remarkable speed, quickly moving back into striking distance and making a decisive pass on Webb to reclaim second place and set sail after Hart.
As the race reached its second half, Walker closed the gap dramatically, working through lap traffic with precision and intensity. The championship battle came to a head when Walker put his front wheel into the side of Hart's bike, showing contact as he forced his way past to take the lead.
The white flag flew with Walker trying to extend his lead, but Hart's championship instincts took over. "Johnny, he had a bit more in the last one," Hart acknowledged. "Would have been nice to get all three wins, but not risk anything else. So I just played it safe."
Hart knew the mathematics: a second-place finish secured the overall victory and extended his championship lead. Walker claimed the Moto 3 win, but Hart's 1-1-2 performance trumped Walker's 2-2-1, giving the KTM rider his third consecutive overall victory.
Championship Battle Intensifies
Hart now leads the championship by six points (97-91) following his Round 4 victory. His remarkable consistency continues, with the defending champion having finished inside the top two in 14 consecutive races. Despite racing injured in Redmond, Hart's ability to manage both his physical limitations and championship pressure demonstrated the championship DNA that has made him a two-time defending champion.
Walker's post-race frustration was evident, made all the more understandable given his dominant hot lap qualifying performance. Despite posting the fastest lap time – 44.466, over eight-tenths quicker than Hart – and earning first choice of gate position, Walker couldn't convert that speed advantage into holeshots. "Terrible starts. That's all I can say tonight," Walker stated bluntly. "I was riding good, and yeah, definitely had the speed, but my starts just really let me down."
The Triumph rider has now finished second in three of the four rounds, showing he has the pace to win but struggling with the race execution that makes championship-winning performances possible in the three-moto format.
Webb's Confidence Rebuild Continues
Cody Webb's third-place finish marked another important step in his season-long confidence rebuild. The four-time champion's 6-3-3 performance showed steady improvement throughout the night, with Webb finding the aggression that made him one of EnduroCross's most successful riders.
"Yeah, it was definitely a step in the right direction," Webb explained. "I'm still a little bit off the pace. I mean, Tristan and Johnny are riding phenomenal this year, and, you know, they did their homework leading into the season, and I'm just playing catch up and playing catch up from last season as well."
Webb was candid about his struggles. "I feel like people are thinking it's the bike, and I'm just, I'm like, it's me, guys. Like, I need to get my confidence up and get that charging going, and that first moto, I didn't have it in me, and I rode really good. I was happy with it, but I just wasn't aggressive in the beginning, and I can't get around those guys, you know?"
The breakthrough came in Moto 2. "I put myself in good position and charged hard, and, you know, Haaker wasn't able to get me back in, and I actually pulled on him in that second moto quite a bit," Webb noted with satisfaction. "Those guys are riding really good, and, you know, a podium is, it doesn't feel like a win, but it feels great to get back up here and prove myself. And I was worried people were starting to doubt me, and, like, I wasn't doubting myself. I knew it was gonna come back."
Webb concluded with gratitude for the Redmond crowd: "You guys were awesome, cheering everyone on. This was a great venue this year. I was stoked you guys all came out, so we appreciate it, and we'll be back next year."
Colton Haaker continued his steady comeback with a consistent 4-4-4 performance, showing the five-time champion is methodically working his way back to championship form. The privateer's rock-solid consistency has him sitting third in the championship standings with 73 points.