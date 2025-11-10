ARC Levers Announces Partnership with KTM and Husqvarna Factory Racing

The following press release is from ARC Levers:

ARC Levers Announces a Historic Partnership with KTM & Husqvarna Factory Racing

Rancho Cucamonga, CA — In a historic move for the 2026 racing season, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing have officially partnered with ARC Levers, marking the first time in the KTM Group’s storied history that the team has aligned with a dedicated lever sponsor.

This groundbreaking collaboration opens a new chapter in ARC’s mission to deliver the most advanced control levers to the sport’s elite riders. KTM’s decision to partner with ARC underscores the brand’s reputation for precision engineering, race-proven durability, and a relentless pursuit of performance.

The partnership comes at a defining moment for Red Bull KTM, coinciding with the recent additions of Eli Tomac and Jorge Prado to the team’s lineup. Both riders have a long history with ARC, having trusted the brand’s proven performance and reliability throughout their careers. Their continued confidence in ARC products reinforces the brand’s reputation at the highest level of competition and further solidifies KTM’s unified approach to performance and consistency across its entire racing program.

“When I got the call from KTM to come visit the race facility, I had no idea how much engineering was about to take place over the next two months,” said Paul Rivera, Owner of ARC Levers. “We are always pushing to be the best, and working with teams at this level has been the foundation of our success. It has been an absolute pleasure working with the team so far and I look forward to the future.”

This partnership marks a milestone for ARC Levers — one built on trust, engineering excellence, and a shared commitment to championship-winning results.

For more information, visit www.arclevers.com.