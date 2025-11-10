Alpinestars Introduces Tech-Air MX Chest Protector—Available Now

The following is from Alpinestars:
Alpinestars’ Tech-Air® MX is an advanced Airbag System engineered specifically for motocross and supercross riders. Since pioneering airbag technology for MotoGP in 2003 with the Tech-Air® Race System, Alpinestars has expanded airbag protection across motorsports disciplines, with testing of the Tech-Air® Off-Road System by Dakar Rally riders beginning in 2014. Building on expertise from MotoGP and Dakar Rally, Alpinestars began MX-specific data logging in 2016 with top athletes in AMA Supercross, Motocross, and FIM MXGP. This extensive research led to the creation of Tech-Air® MX System, featuring a sophisticated activation algorithm that provides precise and rapid airbag deployment in the challenging, dynamic environments MX and Supercross riders encounter—such as ruts, berms, jumps and whoops—ensuring riders are fully protected in the sport’s toughest conditions.