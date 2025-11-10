Adrien Malaval Wins 2025 Tampere Supercross in Finland: Cade Clason Second, Tristan Lane Third
The following text is from Tampere Supercross & Offroad Expo. Photos by Antti Peltola
Day One
Kullas conquers Tampere Supercross opening day in Finland - Racing continues on Saturday
Eight-time overall winner Harri Kullas took first place in the SX1 class with a strong performance on Friday in the international supercross in Tampere, Finland. For the Finnish fans' joy foreign riders were left to fight for the other places. Kasimir Hindersson was strongest in the only Finnish riders' SX2 class.
Finland's only supercross race, Tampere Supercross, is now being held for the 11th time inside Tampere Fair and Sports Center on Friday and Saturday. Finnish and Estonian citizenship rider Harri Kullas showed how to go on the opening day by winning the two sprint finals in the SX1 class before the late-night main final. In the final Kullas took the holeshot and led all 12 laps arriving to the checkered flag a bit less than five seconds ahead of second-placed Estonian Jörgen-Matthias Talviku. French Adrien Malaval was third.
- Today I won five times out of five including the extra races, sprint finals and the main final, which was the most important. I always value the fact that there is a good show here overall. A couple of years ago I fell at the start of the final and still won. It was a good show, but you can't make that up yourself. I hope the audience enjoyed the event this time too. The sprints and final were easy for me in the sense that I got the lead at the starts and focused on my own riding, lines, jumps and rhythm. It was a pleasure for me, Kullas recalled happily.
Of the US riders Tristan Lane was fourth in the final and Cade Clason fifth. The second best Finn was Hermanni Koskinen, who finished tenth.
Hindersson gathered himself to SX2 victory
Kasimir Hindersson crashed in the sprint finals of the SX2 class, which is only intended for Finnish riders, but when it was time to ride strong and confidently, he took the victory in the main final.
- I got a good feeling already in the qualifying and my bike and the track were good. I went a little too much for the ”show side” in the sprint finals, but I knew that the main final is the thing I really have to focus on. I also put effort on the start. The final was interrupted after a few laps, but I was second in the restart and got to the top after the first lap. The track was challenging, both physically and mentally tough. I was able to ride well, although I made mistakes, but everyone makes them in supercross, Hindersson described.
Simo Koskinen took second place in the SX2 class final ahead of Jonni Hujala. Viktor Leppälä was fourth and Jasper Haavisto fifth.
SX1 class also had two extra shows at the event. In Superpole fastest lap time was made by Kullas, ahead of Finn Jere Haavisto. In the Elimination race's final Kullas beat Talviku.
Joonas Heimonen won the Talaria Challenge for electric bikes, ahead of Henri Partti and Rossi Halen.
The racing continues on Saturday and there will be solved who is going to be the total winner in the SX1 class and gets the Tampere Dominator title.
Results
Tampere Supercross, Tampere Sports and Expo, Tampere, Finland, Friday 7.11.2025
SX1:
- Harri Kullas, FIN, Husqvarna, 6:35.478
- Jörgen-Matthias Talviku, EST, Yamaha, +4.829
- Adrien Malaval, FRA, Yamaha, +10.830
- Tristan Lane, USA, Yamaha, +16.656
- Cade Clason, USA, Kawasaki, +20.773
SX2:
- Kasimir Hindersson, FIN, KTM, 5:59.203
- Simo Koskinen, FIN, Kawasaki, +3.530
- Jonni Hujala, FIN, KTM, +7.455
- Viktor Leppälä, FIN, KTM, +16.786
- Jasper Haavisto, FIN, Husqvarna, +23.112
Day Two
French Malaval became Tampere Dominator in supercross in Finland - Kullas retired in the final
Harri Kullas failed to continue his winning streak at the international supercross race held in Tampere, Finland, as the Tampere Dominator title went to French Adrien Malaval. Kullas instead didn't make it to the checkered flag in the fast-paced Saturday final.
The overall victory in the international SX1 class of the two-day Tampere Supercross was celebrated by Adrien Malaval, who competed for the first time at the Tampere Sports and Expo arena. The French placed third on Friday and took first place on Saturday taking the Tampere Dominator title at this Finland's only indoor supercross race.
- It was a great race. I didn't know what to expect when I came here. We tried to improve my bike during the days and we made changes after Friday. Today I was comfortable with my bike and I knew how I felt riding it on this track. My performance kept improving. I didn't quite make it at the start of the final, but my ride went well. My confidence was good and I knew I could push harder towards the end of the race, Malaval described smiling.
The US riders took the next three places in the SX1 Saturday final, when Cade Clason, who had led the early laps, was second, Tristan Lane third and Mike Alessi fourth. Estonia's Kaarel Tilk took fifth place.
In the two-day combined results, Clason was second and Lane third.
Expectations were high for the Finns before the Saturday final, because Finnish and Estonian citizenship rider Harri Kullas, who won all his heats on Friday, went into Saturday as the favorite. However, his final ended prematurely. Kullas did not succeed in the start as he had done previously in the entire two-day event and he also fell to fifth in the early laps. Kullas seemed to be finding his rhythm until he came short in one triple jump. Kullas did not fall, but he was hit so hard that he could not continue riding.
Representing the host club, Tampere Motocross, Jere Haavisto rode in the lead on the opening lap, then in second place and even in third place as the final approached its end. However, a few laps before the checkered flag, Haavisto crashed on the finish jump and had to retire.
Kullas was fifth in the combined results for Friday and Saturday, and Haavisto 12th.
The best Finn in the Saturday final was Miro Varjonen, who placed ninth.
Hindersson overshadowed Koskinen
Simo Koskinen took early lead in Saturday's final in the SX2 class, which was only for Finnish riders. Friday's winner Kasimir Hindersson was in second place until after a few laps when Koskinen fell at the beginning of a rhythm straight. Hindersson took the lead and although Koskinen still caught up with him, Hindersson was the strongest on Saturday. Koskinen took second place, just like on Friday.
- It's an incredible feeling. This was my first supercross race ever and it went so well. I've liked doing technical training and tricks during winter time, which you can combine with supercross. I've also always been into jumping, so maybe that had some part for my good results here. I'm happy. At the beginning of the final I tried to follow Koskinen, as he was pulling really hard and well. Then he made a small mistake, maybe because I was pressuring him. After that I tried to keep a cool head without making any big mistakes, Hindersson recalled.
Jonni Hujala took the lowest step of the podium being third. Jasper Haavisto finished fourth and Santeri Oinonen fifth.
To entertain a crowd of thousands, Malaval was the fastest in the SX1 class extra show, a one-lap Superpole race. In the final of the knockout-style Elimination race, Malaval won ahead of Kullas.
Joonas Heimonen took the first place in the Talaria Challenge for electric bikes, leaving Henri Partti to second place. Rossi Halen was third.
Tampere Supercross was now held for the 11th time.
Results
Tampere Supercross, Tampere Sports and Expo, Tampere, Finland, Saturday 8.11.2025
SX1, Tampere Dominator:
- Adrien Malaval, FRA, Yamaha, 45 points
- Cade Clason, USA, Kawasaki, 38p.
- Tristan Lane, USA, Yamaha, 38p.
- Jörgen-Matthias Talviku, EST, Yamaha, 35p.
- Harri Kullas, FIN, Husqvarna, 32p.
SX1:
- Adrien Malaval, FRA, Yamaha, 6:38.260
- Cade Clason, USA, Kawasaki, +1.666
- Tristan Lane, USA, Yamaha, +5.372
- Mike Alessi, USA, Honda, +16.199
- Kaarel Tilk, EST, Husqvarna, +19.631
SX2:
- Kasimir Hindersson, FIN, KTM, 5:42.152
- Simo Koskinen, FIN, Kawasaki, +2.222
- Jonni Hujala, FIN, KTM, +11.388
- Jasper Haavisto, FIN, Husqvarna, +20.222
- Santeri Oinonen, FIN, GasGas, +27.389