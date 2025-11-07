It’s Electric

This weekend, for the first time ever we will see the Stark Varg all-electric motorcycle face off against traditional gas-powered machines for the first time. This will be a historic move in the sport’s history.

According to a WSX release is early September, the power will be limited for both classes. The statement read:

“The rules specify a weight limit (minimum 117 kg), wheelbase (minimum 1450 mm), maximum battery power (54 kW for SX1, 44 kW for SX2), along with small tolerances and the requirement for specific data-logging equipment and sensors to monitor compliance.”

Read here for more on the specifics of the regulations.

Another thing to watch is the rider lineup for the Stark team. Vince Friese and Jorge Zaragoza will contest the SX1 (450cc) division and in SX2 Michael Hicks and Lance Kobusch will race. How will the face off with electric vs gas bikes go?