Buongiorno from Italy (Jason Weigandt)

Ciao! I’ve been in Milan, Italy, all week for EICMA, the largest motorcycle show in the world. Check out three episodes of The Weege Show (thanks to OGIO Powersports for backing us this week) on our YouTube Channel to get a look at this massive event, which packs eight huge convention halls, filled with bikes, helmets, gear, parts, and accessories. For the first few days, EICMA is an industry show, with dealers, distributors and industry heavies from around the world checking out the latest stuff and holding cappuccino-fueled meetings from dawn until dusk. It’s the best chance of the year to meet all the people you do business with in one spot and also get a feeling for what new product is coming. By the weekend, the public is allowed to attend, and they tell me 100,000 people will roll through these gates. The fans also get to watch some action on a pseudo-supercross track built next to the hall. The first thing I saw in the morning were some race quads ripping around it, and then adventure bikes, but over the weekend there’s some Legends race going on which includes Stefan Everts and Michael Pichon! Plus, a run with legendary vintage bikes of the Dakar Rally (at least, I think so, if my translating is correct). Tony Cairoli told me he will be here, as well. The public days are said to be jam-packed to the point where it’s absolutely out of control. Last night the Twin Air guys told me eventually all you can do is nail everything down in your display booth and hand out stickers in rapid-fire fashion, because there’s no time to talk at peak hours.

Why is this show so big? Well, two-wheels is a much bigger part of everyday life in Italy than what we would ever see in America. Scooters and motorcycles are common commuter machines. I’ll make a very rough estimate here and say for every two cars I see here, I see at least one motorcycle or scooter. Now you know how a guy like Valentino Rossi can become a true mainstream national sports hero here. This market skews heavily street, though. A lot of the big displays, like Kawasaki and Honda, for example, just throw motocross and enduro bikes in a smaller, separate space off the side. Street riding is always the center of the action at this show. What is cool is seeing different, weirdo bikes, like full-sized 50s and 125s (due to tiered licensing and taxes based on displacement here). Also, it feels like there are 1,000 Chinese brands trying to break through with “motorcross” bikes, electric bikes, scooters, tiny cars and more. They’re getting better at design, at least, as my colleague Dustin Williamson says even just last year, most Chinese “motorcross” bikes looked like KTM clones. Just a year later, most have unique looks. And they look legit! Do they actually perform that way? Doubtful.

To give you an idea of how the American moto scene registers here, we had to dig really hard to find much Jett Lawrence at this show. Honda’s display, run by Honda Italy, had a poster this year, which is the first time Honda has shown him at all. They had Tim Gajser bikes on display. I later found a Jett replica bike at the GET and Cycra booths. It’s really hard to understand how the industry works until you come here. Jett Lawrence is paid exclusively by American Honda. He’s not on the radar on Honda Italy the way you would think. On the outside, you’d think Honda is just Honda, a worldwide, global brand. That’s not actually how it works. The world features Honda importers in each country, and they have to create their own profit and loss, marketing, and more. Only at EICMA do some of those streams cross, but often only with meetings, not an exchange of funds. The world is a smaller place than it once, was, but it’s still pretty big!

Ducati (Keefer)

We finally got our Ducati Desmo450 MX last week and took it out to Glen Helen Raceway to see if the feelings we had in Italy were the same. We can tell you that the Desmo did get an ECU update since we rode it in Italy and that helped HUGE when it comes to better low-end power. It still is a smoother engine power (similar to a KTM) with tons of mid- to top-end but now some of that rich feeling that was felt in Italy is a bit better/cleaned up. I did manage to grab Steve Matthes and Tyler Renshaw to help give you some thoughts on the Ducati so make sure you watch the complete breakdown of the Desmo right here.