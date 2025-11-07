The 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) begins this weekend with the Buenos Aires City GP in Argentina. The first round of the five-round series takes place Saturday, November 8, at the Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.