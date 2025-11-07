Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Buenos Aires City GP
Sat Nov 8
News
Upcoming
Paris SX
Paris Supercross
Sat Nov 15
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
Sat Nov 15
News
Full Schedule
How to Watch World Supercross Opener Buenos Aires City GP

How to Watch World Supercross Opener Buenos Aires City GP

November 7, 2025, 2:30pm
Autónoma De Buenos Aires, Argentina WSX Buenos Aires City GPFIM World Supercross Championship

The 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) begins this weekend with the Buenos Aires City GP in Argentina. The first round of the five-round series takes place Saturday, November 8, at the Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

TV | Online Schedule

WSX Buenos Aires City GP WSX TV & Streaming Schedule

Live Timing

The WSX team said live timing will be available on race day on the WSX homepage here: worldsupercrosschampionship.com.

Other Links

WSX Website

Racer X WSX Content

Racer X Buenos Aires City GP Race Page

Weekend Schedule

Times local to Buenos Aires City, Argentina (Argentina Standard Time) – two hours ahead of Eastern U.S. time zone.

Time | Activity

13:00 | GATES OPEN [All Ticket Holders]

On-Track
14:35 | SX2 Practice
14:55 | SX1 Practice
15:15 | 50cc Junior Practice

In The Fanzone
16:00 | SX2 Rider Autograph Session [45 minutes]
16:45 | SX1 Rider Autograph Session [45 minutes]

On-Track
18:05 | SX2 Practice
18:20 | SX1 Practice
18:35 | SX2 Qualifying
18:50 |  SX1 Qualifying
19:16 | SX2 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]
19:24 | SX1 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]
20:10 | 50cc Junior Race Final [8 minutes + 1 Lap]

20:35 | Official Show Opening
21:08 | SX2 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
21:25 | SX1 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
21:50 | SX2 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
22:07 | SX1 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
22:32 | SX2 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
22:50 | SX2 Podium Presentation
23:00 | SX1 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
23:18 | SX1 Podium Presentation
23:25 | Buenos Aires City GP Concludes

*Schedule subject to change without notice

Follow

Follow Racer X on Social Media

X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

2024 Championship Finish

SX1 Championship Finish

SX2 Championship Finish

Main image courtesy of WSX

Read Now
December 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted