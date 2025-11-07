Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Buenos Aires City GP
Sat Nov 8
News
Upcoming
Paris SX
Paris Supercross
Sat Nov 15
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
Sat Nov 15
News
Full Schedule

2026 Ducati Desmo450 MX First Ride in U.S. – “Is it the Best European 450 Bike Right Now?”

November 7, 2025, 11:40am

Kris Keefer and company head to Glen Helen Raceway to test the new 2026 Ducati Desmo450 MX. How good is this bike right out of the box? While it may need some slight adjustments for maximum comfort, you might be surprised with how good the stock bike is brand new. Watch as Keefer and his crew break down what the machine does well and where it could be improved.

Film/edit: Simon Cudby 

2026 Ducati Desmo450 MX Stills

