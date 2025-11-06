Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Buenos Aires City GP
Sat Nov 8
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
Sat Nov 15
News
Full Schedule

What Does the 2025 Buenos Aires City GP World Supercross Opener Track Look Like? Watch Track Map Video

November 6, 2025, 12:00pm
Autónoma De Buenos Aires, Argentina WSX Buenos Aires City GPFIM World Supercross Championship

Check out the track map for this weekend's Buenos Aires City GP, round one of the five-round FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).

Check out some photos on the MXLarge website of the actual build.

You can watch the series live via RecastTV, which you can sign up for on worldsupercrosschampionship.com/watch.

More on WSX

Recommended Reading

Weege Show: Deegan's 450 Debut and Day 3 of EICMA in Italy Thu Nov 6 Weege Show: Deegan's 450 Debut and Day 3 of EICMA in Italy WSX Rosters and Wild Cards Announced for 2025 Season: Deegan, Tomac, Roczen, Anderson - Full Rider List Wed Nov 5 WSX Rosters and Wild Cards Announced for 2025 Season: Deegan, Tomac, Roczen, Anderson - Full Rider List Thomas Covington Set to Become New Director of Racing for WSX Wed Nov 5 Thomas Covington Set to Become New Director of Racing for WSX Haiden Deegan Going 450 for WSX Races in Argentina and Australia Fri Oct 24 Haiden Deegan Going 450 for WSX Races in Argentina and Australia
Read Now
December 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted