Why is Haiden Deegan Making 450 Debut in WSX? “I feel like this was a good chance to get experience”

Deegan commented on the switch to the 450cc bike and his initial thoughts.

“Yeah, it was a wild moment, definitely,” he said. “It's definitely a dream come true riding a 450 on a supercross track. I feel like that's everyone's goal is to get to the 450 class eventually. So just in general, getting out there on the 450, the power and I mean the lines you can hit on that thing is definitely wild.”

As far as the competition, Deegan will have some elite names on him with the gate. Eli Tomac (now on KTM), Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Justin Cooper, Joey Savatgy, Christian Craig, Justin Hill, and more will all be at this weekend’s opener. The 450F and the unfamiliar and stronger competition the premier class brings, will be a new challenge for the second-generation rider—and something he is looking forward to.

“Yeah, I feel like in my career and as a person, I've always done well with having something to go after having pressure on my back. I feel like that's where I really work the best. And yeah, this 450 opportunity is now a goal to chase and, yeah, 250 class, I feel like I got to a point where I was pretty dominant, where a lot of the races, they were coming, I wouldn't say easy because it is a lot of hard work, but they were and we went and won a lot of championships. But that was a lot of hard work to get to that point where those where it became boring, as you said. And but now this 450 class is a whole new motivation to go start a new chapter and do good things.”

And with that soon-to-come move to a 450 full-time in the SMX championship, everyone—including Deegan himself—is looking forward to the clashing of him with Jett Lawrence.

“Yeah, I know, it's going to be definitely a difficult chapter, you know, to hop into and I'm going to have to work hard towards it, but you're going to be racing a whole bunch of 250 champions now that are now 450 vets. So, there's a lot of good guys. I know a lot of people try to pit the Jett versus Haiden thing. And it's like people need to understand there's like ten good guys! It's not it's not me versus one person, it's like, I gotta go out there and race some gnarly dudes on a dirt bike. And right now I have a ton of respect for those guys. And I want to go out there and obviously see where I fit in. And so far, well, we got a few guys in Argentina that are racing that and then some guys racing Australia round so I can kind of get a good gauge and I'm excited.”

This race will not only be Deegan’s first 450cc race, but it will be also be his debut race with his new head-to-toe Fox Racing deal.