The following press release is from Triumph:

TRIUMPH FACTORY RACING EVOLVES U.S. TEAM STRUCTURE

As Triumph Factory Racing’s U.S. programme continues to grow, Triumph is pleased to announce refinements to its team structure, including a new management role for Ivan Tedesco and the appointment of Stilez Robertson as a full-time test rider.

With the announcement of its expansion into 450 racing in 2026, as well as the continuation of efforts in the 250 AMA SuperMotocross series and a growing amateur campaign, Triumph has expanded its team personnel to support the Triumph Factory Racing programme in the US.

Jeremy Coker will continue to manage the overall racing activities for Triumph Racing America, including its off-road and on-road programmes. For the AMA SuperMotocross series, Steve Westfall will continue as Team Manager, but with a strong focus on technical aspects of the programme.

Former Pro Motocross and 250 Supercross Champion Tedesco will join Westfall in the day-to-day running of the team as Assistant Team Manager. Tedesco’s focus will be on rider development and their overall management. Utilising his wealth of experience and insight into what it takes to become a champion, he will play a key role in supporting riders competing at the highest level. Given his racing credentials and his contributions to Triumph’s development programme as a test rider over the past two and a half years, Tedesco is well-positioned to lead the team’s testing efforts in his new role. He will also collaborate closely with Mike Brown, who continues as Team Trainer, to ensure maximum rider performance and productivity.

Joining the Triumph Factory Racing team as a full-time test rider is Stilez Robertson. The former racer retired from professional competition earlier this season but has maintained a strong relationship with Triumph while supporting its factory riders throughout the Supercross and Pro Motocross seasons. Robertson will focus on the development of the team’s race bikes and supporting additional activities, including the VIP and Amateur Racing programmes, as needed.