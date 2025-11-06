Jeremy [Seewer] had mentioned the steering was a problem. Obviously, you don’t want to be negative, but can you mention what those things are?

I mean, the steering of the bike, which is different to what I am used to. I spoke to Jeremy, and he has the same issue, so that is good, he feels the same thing, so that is a good confirmation.

Working with Jeremy, I can imagine that will be a good experience. He is a great guy, as are you. Both easy going guys, who want to put your heads down and get to work. It should be a good combination to improve the bike.

I have spoken to Jeremy in the paddock and chatted here and there, but we don’t know each other that well. I am sure we will spend more time together in the coming months with testing and such. I am more than happy to share information about the bike. If I find something, I am open to share that and I am sure he will be too. I joked with him that its good he has already had a year on the bike, before I came in. With [Andrea] Bonacorsi, he is also a good, open guy and I was teammates at Yamaha, so we will train full-time together and pushing each other, along with Kevin Strijbos. It’s going to be a really nice team to work in.

Louis is obviously in Holland, and you won’t have far to travel to him. Working with Louis should be good, because we both know how professional the Dutch are?

If I drive to Belgium or The Netherlands, that doesn’t change too much. The professionalism of Louis, he is definitely very professional. I have work with professional people before in Yamaha, but Louis takes things seriously and he is a leader, and I like that a lot. I have never worked with Louis in the past, but working with him, it looks professional and it is, but it is even more a family feeling than I expected. It is really nice, and I feel so welcome and even the second day I felt part of the team. We went to work-shop and already there was a big picture of me on the wall. He is very professional and very structured and that will suit my style well.

When you get on the bike and you are all geared up, that must feel great?

It is so exciting, and I have seen images of me riding and it’s so different than before and it’s a big motivation and it’s going to look really cool.

What is the plan from now until round one of the MXGP series?

Ride the bike a lot and then a couple of guys from Works Connection are flying over to help with suspension. They come in with a lot of experience. I have never worked with them, so I am excited to learn from them. Just getting some hours on the bike and then in January we have more engine testing to do. Just getting comfortable now, but they say it takes maybe two or three months to get used to a new bike.

Last question. I have been around the Grand Prix series for a long time and for me, this next season, with all the changes, might be the most exciting Grand Prix season in the history of the sport. What is your opinion of it?

I think it’s good for the sport and hopefully, MXGP does well in promoting it, getting it out to the people. I think for the fan, it is so cool to see so many riders in different bikes and in different colors. Even yesterday with the KTM release, with [Eli] Tomac and [Jorge] Prado on the KTM. It’s going to be so cool to see them on the start line and how they do. It is great for the sport, and I hope MXGP promote that and capture that.