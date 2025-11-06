Interview and text by Geoff Meyer
Calvin Vlaanderen might have been around a while on the FIM Motocross World Championship scene, but the South African born, Dutchman still has a lot of goals set for his career. Since his debut in the MX2 class in 2014, more than a decade ago, Vlaanderen has shown his class and professionalism.
When it was announced yesterday, that he had signed for the Ducati factory team, not many were surprised, as rumours had mentioned this was happening, but now it is official, we decided to give him a call and get his side of the story.
Already a Grand Prix winner and of course a victory at the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations with The Netherlands, his accomplishments are impressive, but racing for a brand as exotic as Ducati, is without question a bucket list moment.
Now, with a few months before the 2026 season starts in February, Vlaanderen is looking at logging a lot of miles on the new machine.
American company Works Connection have signed up to work with Ducati on the suspension side of things and they will arrive next week to do some testing.
We were lucky enough to catch up with Calvin this morning, and he gave us all the insight into what it means to race for the legendary brand and also working with the always professional and confident Louis Vosters.
MXlarge: Congratulations. I mean, for anyone, to be able to ride for the Ducati company, that is really a huge deal. The bike being rather new, might still need some work, but I can imagine it’s pretty nice thinking about lining up on a Ducati?
Calvin Vlaanderen: It’s a dream come true; it is awesome. Ducati is such an iconic brand and to sign for them, it’s really a dream come true. I will be proud to be wearing their colors and representing them.
You had a chance to stay at Yamaha; but it all got a little complicated. You had done a lot of work to get the results you got with Yamaha, made a lot of progress with the bike and team. Now you are sorted with Ducati, but that whole situation must have been difficult in the process of not knowing where you were going?
Like you said, it was a complicated situation there. I had been the best Yamaha rider for the last two years, on the factory team. In one way, I wouldn’t say disappointing, but it was frustrating. In saying that, I am super excited with this Ducati deal. When things were getting down the road [with Ducati], getting more organized and I was getting closer and closer to signing, I was getting really excited. This was my first option, and I am really happy how things turned out.
I spoke to Louis [Vosters] earlier this week and have just put the interview online. He also said it’s like a dream come true working with Ducati and he also said it is amazing how easy it is to work with them. He mentioned how flexible they are in trying to get the bike as good as it can be. Obviously, the Japanese brands are very different in that, be it Yamaha, Honda or Kawasaki, they are maybe stricter in how things have to be. Having started working with Ducati, can you feel that difference?
Yes, that is super exciting and so nice to have that possibility. Already the last week, we have been trying different things, and I know with other manufacturers, you can sometimes be stuck with the same thing. With Louis and his team and also Ducati, they are open for different things. It’s pretty cool to be involved with such an experienced group of people.
When you first rode the bike, how did it feel?
I was surprised. I thought I would get on and it would take some time to get comfortable with it. I thought I would be completely lost, and I had all these expectations of riding it. I thought I would have to search for comfort. I had ridden the Yamaha for a number of years, so I expected it to be very different, but I felt really good and I was surprised. After just a couple of minutes and I got off the bike with a big smile on my face.
We often hear riders mention how good the bike is, but it can be completely different at the races. There must be a few things you will need to work on in the coming months.
There is definitely things we will need to work on. I haven’t spent that much time on the bike, and I haven’t even ridden the factory bike. I have been riding the stock bike. The next week we have some big tests, and I am just trying to get as much time on the stock bike, to get comfortable, before I get on the factory bike for testing. I cannot really say what needs to be changed. What is cool, I have a lot of experience, and I know what I like. I know riding the stock bike, there are a couple of things I am searching for. I don’t know if those issues will be better on the factory bike, or not. We just take it day by day and a bike is never perfect, and it can always improve.
Jeremy [Seewer] had mentioned the steering was a problem. Obviously, you don’t want to be negative, but can you mention what those things are?
I mean, the steering of the bike, which is different to what I am used to. I spoke to Jeremy, and he has the same issue, so that is good, he feels the same thing, so that is a good confirmation.
Working with Jeremy, I can imagine that will be a good experience. He is a great guy, as are you. Both easy going guys, who want to put your heads down and get to work. It should be a good combination to improve the bike.
I have spoken to Jeremy in the paddock and chatted here and there, but we don’t know each other that well. I am sure we will spend more time together in the coming months with testing and such. I am more than happy to share information about the bike. If I find something, I am open to share that and I am sure he will be too. I joked with him that its good he has already had a year on the bike, before I came in. With [Andrea] Bonacorsi, he is also a good, open guy and I was teammates at Yamaha, so we will train full-time together and pushing each other, along with Kevin Strijbos. It’s going to be a really nice team to work in.
Louis is obviously in Holland, and you won’t have far to travel to him. Working with Louis should be good, because we both know how professional the Dutch are?
If I drive to Belgium or The Netherlands, that doesn’t change too much. The professionalism of Louis, he is definitely very professional. I have work with professional people before in Yamaha, but Louis takes things seriously and he is a leader, and I like that a lot. I have never worked with Louis in the past, but working with him, it looks professional and it is, but it is even more a family feeling than I expected. It is really nice, and I feel so welcome and even the second day I felt part of the team. We went to work-shop and already there was a big picture of me on the wall. He is very professional and very structured and that will suit my style well.
When you get on the bike and you are all geared up, that must feel great?
It is so exciting, and I have seen images of me riding and it’s so different than before and it’s a big motivation and it’s going to look really cool.
What is the plan from now until round one of the MXGP series?
Ride the bike a lot and then a couple of guys from Works Connection are flying over to help with suspension. They come in with a lot of experience. I have never worked with them, so I am excited to learn from them. Just getting some hours on the bike and then in January we have more engine testing to do. Just getting comfortable now, but they say it takes maybe two or three months to get used to a new bike.
Last question. I have been around the Grand Prix series for a long time and for me, this next season, with all the changes, might be the most exciting Grand Prix season in the history of the sport. What is your opinion of it?
I think it’s good for the sport and hopefully, MXGP does well in promoting it, getting it out to the people. I think for the fan, it is so cool to see so many riders in different bikes and in different colors. Even yesterday with the KTM release, with [Eli] Tomac and [Jorge] Prado on the KTM. It’s going to be so cool to see them on the start line and how they do. It is great for the sport, and I hope MXGP promote that and capture that.