Thomas Covington Set to Become New Director of Racing for WSX

The following press release is from SX Global, promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX):

We are excited to announce the appointment of former international motocross racer and seasoned motorsport executive Thomas Covington as our new Director of Racing.

This appointment follows the decision by Kurt Nicoll to step down from his role as Vice President of Race Development at the conclusion of the 2025 season, marking the end of an influential tenure that has been instrumental in shaping the championship’s global expansion and commitment to competitive excellence.

Thomas brings a wealth of experience both on and off the track having won his first AMA Amateur National Championship at Loretta Lynn’s in 2003, followed by additional titles in 2008 and 2010 before competing in the MXGP World Championship, claiming four Grand Prix victories – two in Mexico, one in France, and one in Turkey – and representing Team USA at the 2017 Motocross of Nations. Following his professional racing career, Covington transitioned into motorsport management, leading the P1 Offshore division for Powerboat P1, where he oversaw international powerboat and jet ski racing events.

Kurt will remain actively involved in the 2025 season to ensure a smooth handover and transition to Thomas, who will assume his role immediately.