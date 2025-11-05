Aaron Plessinger Previews 2026: “As I'm feeling right now, I'm feeling 100 percent”

Simon Cudby was on hand yesterday for the Red Bull KTM team intro for the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). While Julien Beaumer (250SMX) and Aaron Plessinger (450SMX) both returned from the '25 roster, the team welcomed two new faces in Eli Tomac and Jorge Prado. Cudby gathered some quotes from each rider in a video (posted at the end of this article) so we transcribed some of the quotes for this article. Here is what Plessinger had to say about his health issues mid-way through this year, his thoughts on his new teammates, and his "really, really good feeling" about the upcoming season.

Aaron Plessinger’s 2025 SMX season got off to a rocky start. A ninth at the Monster Energy AMA season opener was followed by two straight DNFs in California, then finishes of 9-8-9-7 before he finally got on the podium at the Daytona SX the first Saturday in March. In 2024, Plessinger had the 450SX points lead (80 points with one win) after the first four races. This year, he was sitting 15th with just 26 total points after four rounds. Plessinger would knock off four more podiums in SX—including a win in the Foxborough SX mudder—before finishing sixth in the 450SX standings.

The #7 would record overall finishes of 4-2-3-4-7 to start the AMA Pro Motocross Championship (and narrowly miss out on his maiden 450 Pro Motocross overall win at Hangtown) before things started to unravel at the RedBud National. Plessinger was sixth in moto one but would pull off from the second moto after feeling ill. The following weekend in Minnesota, Plessinger would suffer a DNF in the first moto again, then sit out the second moto. That would be his final race of the entire calendar year, as said illness would force him to miss the SMX Playoffs and shift his focus onto next year.

Plessinger talked to Cudby about the illness.

“So, the illness from outdoors, not really diagnosed, but overall, I think, my body was just kind of drained,” Plessinger said. “My adrenals were drained. My cortisol level was at an all-time low. Blood sugar was all over the map. And as I've taken time off, I've got them checked over and over again, and they're on the right track. Maybe one or two are out of place still. But overall, the way I'm feeling right now is a lot better than I've felt in a long, long time.”